Kahekili Beach Park

This idyllic golden-sand beach at Kaʻanapali’s less-frequented northern end is a good place to lose the look-at-me crowds strutting their stuff further south. The swimming’s better, the snorkeling’s good and the park has everything you’ll need for a day at the beach – showers, restrooms, a covered picnic pavilion and barbecue grills. Access is easy and there’s ample free parking.

Snorkelers will find plenty of coral and marine life right in front of the beach, and sea turtle sightings are common. To go a bit further afield, swim north to Honokowai Point and then ride the mild current, which runs north to south, all the way back.

The wide beach, backed by swaying palms and flowering morning glory, is also ideal for strolling. It’s a 15-minute walk south on the paved Beach Walk to Puʻu Kekaʻa aka Black Rock. Alternatively, you could walk north along the beach for about 20 minutes to Honokowai Point and have lunch at the Honokowai Food Pod or the Farmers Market Deli.

To get to the beach from the Honoapiʻilani Hwy, turn makai (seaward) 350yd north of the 25-mile marker onto Kai Ala Dr, then bear right.