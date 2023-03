The real thrills here are on land, not in the water. This family-friendly park in the center of Honokowai has playground facilities and makes a nice spot for a picnic. But forget swimming. The water is shallow and the beach is lined with a submerged rock shelf. Water conditions improve at the southern side of town, and you could continue walking along the shore down to lovely Kahekili Beach Park at the northern end of Kaʻanapali.