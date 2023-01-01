North Kaʻanapali Beach Walk

Stretching south from Kahekili Beach Park to the Sheraton Maui, this paved path is pleasant for a morning stroll, passing tropical trees, a cafe, a golf course and a pier. Note that it dips away from the ocean at points and swings through the tidy grounds of several resorts. Beach Walk signage keeps you on the right path. About 2.5 miles round-trip.

To hook up with the Kaʻanapali Beach Walk without getting turned around in the poorly marked Sheraton, follow the walk south past the resort's entrance on Kaʻanapali Pkwy then turn right onto the beach access path. The beach access path ends near the northern terminus of the Kaʻanapali Beach Walk.