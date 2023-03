Two miles north of Lahaina, Wahikuli Wayside Park occupies a narrow strip of beach, with three separate parking areas, flanked by the busy highway. Although the beach is mostly backed by a black-rock retaining wall, there’s a small sandy area north of the central parking area. Swimming conditions are usually fine and, when the water’s calm, you can snorkel near the lava outcrops at the park’s southern end. The park has showers and restrooms.