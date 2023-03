Kamehameha III had this building erected in 1833 to give seamen and whalers a place to congregate away from the baleful stares of the missionaries in the center of town. It turns out he also had an ulterior motive: he wanted to escape the judgemental Europeans and have trysts with his beloved sister Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena and enjoy other 'unsanctioned' activities. The US government later used it as a hospital for sailors; it was restored in 1982.