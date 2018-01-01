Neuschwanstein Castle and Rothenburg from Frankfurt

Neuschwanstein Castle Tour: (7 hours)Board your coach in central Frankfurt in the morning and travel roughly 262 miles (422 km) south to the enchanting Bavarian town of Füssen, located at the southernmost tip of Germany’s Romantic Road.Füssen is home to one of Germany’s star attractions: Neuschwanstein Castle. Perched on a rocky hill, this fairy tale palace rises steeply above the village of Hohenschwangau, dominating the surrounding plains and Alpine foothills. You’ll understand immediately why Walt Disney used this royal castle as his inspiration for Sleeping Beauty.Bypass the entrance lines and follow your guide on a narrated tour of the castle’s interior. Learn about Neuschwanstein’s creator, the shy and troubled King Ludwig II, who used the palace as his personal refuge during his turbulent reign. Neuschwanstein is by far the most distinctive of the king’s three Bavarian castles, built in classic Neo-Gothic Revival style. Its grandeur is simply breathtaking.After your tour, make the most of some free time to stroll around the gardens, shop for souvenirs, grab lunch (own expense) and take photos against the stunning backdrop of the Bavarian mountains. Then, relax on your coach journey to your next destination: Rothenburg ob der Tauber.Rothenburg ob der Tauber Tour: (7 hours)Situated high above the Tauber River Valley on the Romantic Road is Rothenburg, widely considered as the best-preserved medieval town in Germany. Take a walking tour along the cobbled lanes lined with picturesque half-timbered houses. See the imposing city gates, Renaissance-era Town Hall and the marketplace while learning about Rothenburg’s history and architecture. Encircling the whole town is a walled fortification, still intact from hundreds of years ago. At the end of the day, reconvene with your guide for your relaxing 2-hour journey back to Frankfurt.