Welcome to Frankfurt am Main
Yet at its heart, Frankfurt is an unexpectedly traditional and charming city, with half-timbered buildings huddled in its quaint medieval Altstadt (old city), cosy apple wine taverns serving hearty regional food, village-like neighbourhoods filled with outdoor cafes, boutiques and street art, and beautiful parks, gardens and riverside paths. The city's cache of museums is second in Germany only to Berlin’s, and its nightlife and entertainment scenes are bolstered by a spirited student population.
Rhine Valley Trip from Frankfurt including Rhine River Cruise
Leave the city of Frankfurt behind for an unforgettable day of River Rhine sightseeing! This stretch of the Rhine Valley is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and comprises romantic villages, pretty vineyards and medieval castles that frame the spectacular River Rhine in central Germany.Winding northwards from Switzerland to the North Sea, the River Rhine is stretching an impressive 766 miles (1,232 km). To see it all would require several days, so your Rhine Valley Day Trip focuses on its beautiful UNESCO World Heritage listed stretch.For those with less than a full day to spare, choose the half-day Rhine Valley trip to enjoy a Rhine River cruise (from Kaub to Rudesheim) followed by a wine-tasting session and dinner. This is a great way to experience this unforgettable region in a short space of time.Alternatively, the full-day Rhine Valley trip includes a longer Rhine River Cruise which passes the iconic Loreley Rock. You'll relax over lunch in a gorgeous riverside restaurant and then take a Rhine River cruise to the harbor at St Goarshausen. Here you'll disembark for a wine-tasting session before spending time at leisure in Rudesheim with its many wine bars and shops.
Heidelberg Half-Day Trip from Frankfurt
After boarding your luxury coach in central Frankfurt, you'll travel approximately 50 miles (80 km) south to the lovely city of Heidelberg. Often described as Germany's most beautiful city, Heidelberg will greet you with pretty Renaissance buildings, framed by vivid green hills on both sides of the River Neckar.Heidelberg Castle perches over the city, and a visit to its famous ruins will undoubtedly be a highlight of your half-day trip. The evocative castle was created as a combination of several buildings clustered around a courtyard, each one representing different styles of German architecture. The castle is home to many interesting artifacts, including the incredible wine barrel that is stored within the castle ruins. Reputedly the largest in the world, the Heidelberg wine barrel can hold more than 51 US gallons (193 liters) of wine! Views from Heidelberg Castle are equally intriguing, and you'll enjoy panoramic views over Neckar Valley from an elevated viewpoint.Back in Heidelberg itself, you'll take a walk around its medieval Old Town to see the famous Old Bridge (Karl Theodor Bridge) and the beautiful Church of the Holy Spirit. See Heidelberg University, which is Germany's oldest, before relaxing on your hour-long journey back to Frankfurt.Should you be lucky enough to be on the Heidelberg half-day trip between November 23 and December 22, you will also visit the Heidelberg Christmas Markets. The Christmas Markets in Heidelberg feature over 140 beautiful wooden stalls bearing handmade gifts and baked goods. You'll have time to shop at leisure and sample delicious food before returning to Frankfurt.
Black Forest and Strasbourg Day Trip from Frankfurt
Leave the city of Frankfurt behind, and travel to the southwest corner of Germany. You'll head to the northern edge of Germany's Black Forest (Schwarzwald) to discover the sunny region of deep-green woodland that covers the mountains in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg. The first stop on your day trip will be in Baden-Baden, a chic Black Forest spa town, for sightseeing with your expert guide. Elegant and sophisticated, Baden-Baden offers a delightful townscape of tree-lined avenues, grand buildings and boutiques alongside its legendary thermal baths. See the famous Kurhaus Casino (if open) before traveling through the dark Black Forest woods to visit Lake Mummelsee.In the afternoon, your trip will continue west to the cosmopolitan city of Strasbourg, on the French side of the France-Germany border. Officially the capital city of the French Alsace region and home to the European Parliament, Strasbourg is a unique European city with notable influences from both Germany and France. After an introduction to this fascinating city from your guide, you'll have time to spend at leisure for independent sightseeing. See Strasbourg's famous Gothic Cathedral, browse the shops, enjoy a romantic boat ride on the canals or visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed site of La Petite France − Strasbourg's historical town center.
Frankfurt Highlights Tour, Rhine Valley Cruise, Wine Tasting
Frankfurt City Highlights Tour (10am): Start your day with a sightseeing tour of Frankfurt by double-decker bus, showing you the many facets of the city including its mix of Baroque and modern architecture, lively plazas and impressive skyscrapers. Listen to your audio guide as you cruise through the Museumsufer (Museum Embankment) and the sleek European banking center, marked by tall skyscrapers that characterize the city's imposing skyline. See the European Central Bank (Eurotower), the Stock Exchange, the Old Opera House and Goethe House, the former home of 18th-century literary genius Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe.Admire the Romer town hall, constructed in the 15th century and once the site of celebrations during the elections and coronations of emperors. Continue to St Paul's Church, Frankfurt Cathedral (Gotischer Kirchturm) and Hauptwache, a famous Baroque plaza surrounded by modern buildings.Rhine Valley Day Trip (11:15am): Your Frankfurt sightseeing tour is directly followed by a day trip to the lovely German countryside! You'll explore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed part of the Rhine Valley, from Rudesheim to Sankt Goarshausen.Travel by air-conditioned coach past romantic villages, pretty vineyards and medieval castles all spread across the massive valley, which stretches 766 miles (1,232 km) from Switzerland to the North Sea.Stop at a riverside restaurant for lunch (included) before continuing to Sankt Goarshausen, where you'll board a steamer boat for a relaxing Rhine River cruise. Pass iconic Loreley Rock along the way. Back at the harbor, disembark and head to a wine shop for a wine-tasting session. Sample local wines and learn about local winemaking, and then take time to explore the town's wine bars and shops at your leisure. On the way back to Frankfurt, stop in Rudesheim to briefly see the Drosselgasse, a 15th-century lane in Old Town. This narrow, cobblestone pedestrian street is brimming with lively restaurants, music venues, wine taverns and gardens.You'll arrive back in Frankfurt around 7pm.
Neuschwanstein Castle and Rothenburg from Frankfurt
Neuschwanstein Castle Tour: (7 hours)Board your coach in central Frankfurt in the morning and travel roughly 262 miles (422 km) south to the enchanting Bavarian town of Füssen, located at the southernmost tip of Germany’s Romantic Road.Füssen is home to one of Germany’s star attractions: Neuschwanstein Castle. Perched on a rocky hill, this fairy tale palace rises steeply above the village of Hohenschwangau, dominating the surrounding plains and Alpine foothills. You’ll understand immediately why Walt Disney used this royal castle as his inspiration for Sleeping Beauty.Bypass the entrance lines and follow your guide on a narrated tour of the castle’s interior. Learn about Neuschwanstein’s creator, the shy and troubled King Ludwig II, who used the palace as his personal refuge during his turbulent reign. Neuschwanstein is by far the most distinctive of the king’s three Bavarian castles, built in classic Neo-Gothic Revival style. Its grandeur is simply breathtaking.After your tour, make the most of some free time to stroll around the gardens, shop for souvenirs, grab lunch (own expense) and take photos against the stunning backdrop of the Bavarian mountains. Then, relax on your coach journey to your next destination: Rothenburg ob der Tauber.Rothenburg ob der Tauber Tour: (7 hours)Situated high above the Tauber River Valley on the Romantic Road is Rothenburg, widely considered as the best-preserved medieval town in Germany. Take a walking tour along the cobbled lanes lined with picturesque half-timbered houses. See the imposing city gates, Renaissance-era Town Hall and the marketplace while learning about Rothenburg’s history and architecture. Encircling the whole town is a walled fortification, still intact from hundreds of years ago. At the end of the day, reconvene with your guide for your relaxing 2-hour journey back to Frankfurt.
Heidelberg and Rhine Valley Day Trip from Frankfurt
After boarding your luxury coach in central Frankfurt, you'll travel approximately 50 miles (80 km) south to the lovely city of Heidelberg. Often described as Germany's most beautiful city, Heidelberg will greet you with pretty Renaissance buildings, framed by vivid green hills on both sides of the River Neckar.Heidelberg Castle perches over the city, and a visit to its famous ruins will undoubtedly be a highlight of your full-day trip. The evocative castle was created as a combination of several buildings clustered around a courtyard, each one representing different styles of German architecture. The castle is home to many interesting artifacts, including the famous Heidelberg wine barrel that boasts a capacity of more than 51 US gallons (193 liters) of wine!You'll then take a walk around Heidelberg's medieval Old Town to see the famous Old Bridge (Karl Theodor Bridge), the beautiful Church of the Holy Spirit and Heidelberg University before transferring by coach to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed stretch of the impressive Rhine Valley. See romantic villages, pretty vineyards and medieval castles that frame the River Rhine.On reaching Kaub, you'll enjoy a relaxing cruise down the River Rhine toward the town of Rudesheim, followed by a wine-tasting session and dinner. Your Heidelberg and Rhine Valley Day Trip offers the best way to experience this stunning region of Germany in a short space of time.