Museum für Moderne Kunst

The outstanding Museum of Modern Art focuses on European and American art from the 1960s to the present, with frequent temporary exhibits. The permanent collection (not always on display) includes works by Roy Lichtenstein, Claes Oldenburg and Joseph Beuys. Free English-language tours on varying topics take place at 4pm every Saturday. The main premises are referred to as MMK1; there are another two exhibition spaces, MMK2 (in the TaunusTurm at Taunustor 1) and MMK3 (opposite MMK 1 at Domstrasse 3).

The distinctive MMK1 building is dubbed the ‘slice of cake’ because of its triangular footprint.