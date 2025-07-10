Located halfway down Vietnam’s S-shaped 3,260km-long (2,030mi) coastline, between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Danang has been on the savvy traveler’s radar for the last few years as a destination that has it all. Blessed with mountains, a long city beach, fresh seafood and a laid-back vibe, Danang is one of my favorite places to go for a beach getaway. Throw in the three UNESCO sites an easy drive away - the mystical tombs and temples of Hue to the north, the thousand-year-old Cham temple-towers at My Son to the west and the atmospheric ancient town of Hoi An to the south - and you’ve got yourself a winning combination.

When to arrive: Beach days start early, so arrive in time for a good night’s sleep.

How to get from the airport: Danang International Airport is just 3km (2mi) from downtown. Taxis and rideshares are cheap and plentiful with the average ride costing between VND 60,000 and 120,000 (approximately US$2.50 to $5.00).

Getting around town: Download the Grab app, link your credit card, and you’ll be good to get around by motorbike or rideshare taxi. While the main sights are easy enough to get to on your own, for a local’s perspective, contact Nghia (WhatsApp +84899887304) for custom tours. Born and raised in Danang, this young guide with excellent English can take solo travelers on his bike or arrange transportation for larger groups.

Where to stay: Danang is known as the “City of Bridges” and one of the best places for panoramic views over the Han River is the 37-floor Novotel Danang Premier Han River, the city’s tallest hotel. For a vacation within a vacation, hide away to the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort on the forested Son Tra Peninsula with its own gorgeous stretch of private beach. For the kid at heart, the Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills is currently the only hotel at the Sun World Ba Na Hills theme park where a stay allows guests early access to the stunning Golden Bridge.

What to pack: You’ll want to live in comfortable beach attire during the day, but bring along a snazzy outfit for Danang’s lively nighttime spots.

The Marble Mountains are a group of limestone hills flanking the city and named after the five elements in traditional Vietnamese philosophy - metal, water, wood, fire and earth. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Friday: A medieval playground and a fire-breathing dragon







Morning:

Start the day with a steaming bowl of mi quang, a wonderful hodgepodge of rice noodles in a rich broth, topped with shrimp, pork and quail eggs, all for less than a US dollar. Mi quang is a specialty of the region, but try it at 75 Chau thi Vinh Te where the recipe is said to have originated in the village of Phu Chiem, the birthplace of mi quang. Prepare to get down, as it’s all plastic tables and very low stools set up on the side of the street.

How to spend the day:

Danang’s top attraction is Sun World Ba Na Hills, a wonderfully whacky theme park that looks like it was lifted straight out of medieval Europe. Here, you’ll find a French village complete with a mini Notre Dame Cathedral and glass pyramid à la Le Louvre, along with castles, waterfalls and rides. It feels super kitsch, but the founders envisioned it as an entertainment park to delight Vietnamese unable to travel abroad. So lift your mug of craft beer and enjoy the daily Oktoberfest shows and other fun performances around the grounds. The 20-minute cable car ride up to the park is a ride in itself, passing over beautiful forests, once a hill station used by French colonists.

Dinner:

For those staying overnight at the park, there are a plethora of buffet and a la carte restaurants at very reasonable prices. Otherwise, head back to Danang and sit down to a plate of sizzling crepes stuffed with shrimp and pork at Banh Xeo Ba Duong. Walk past all the other restaurants selling the same dish all the way down to the end of the alley and order up the crispy pancakes with a side of grilled pork skewers, all to be wrapped in a lettuce leaf along with some fresh herbs and dipped in the thick, savory sauce.

After dark:

One of Danang’s most recognizable landmarks is its bright yellow Dragon Bridge which undulates over the Han River. Every night at 9pm, it breathes fire and sprays water in short, dramatic bursts. One of the best places to view it is just by the Son Tra Night Market. Plan to arrive at around 7pm and sample the many snacks and seafood dishes on offer. Then just before 9pm, join the locals along the foot of the bridge but be careful of standing too close as the water that the dragon spews smells like fuel. Alternatively, watch the show from the tail end of the dragon, at the less-crowded Bach Dang Walking Street lined with cafes.

Tip: If you stay at the Mercure, you’ll be able to enjoy the park in relative quiet after all the tour groups leave late afternoon. You’ll also get access to the first few cable cars to the Golden Bridge starting at 6am before the park opens to the public for that perfect selfie with giant hands holding up the bridge in the background.

Delicious steamed rice flour cakes, filled with shrimp and pork, are a dish that originated in this region. James Pham/Lonely Planet

Saturday: Secluded beaches, a giant Buddha and family fun

Morning:

Many of Vietnam’s best-known dishes got their start in imperial Hue, just two hours north of Danang, including an assortment of steamed rice flour cakes. Make your way to 291 Nguyen Chi Thanh for three kinds of cakes, including banh loc (chewy dumplings filled with shrimp and pork and steamed in a banana leaf) and banh beo (individually steamed rice flour cakes topped with your choice of wet pork gravy or dry shredded shrimp). Just point to what you want and they’ll count your empty dishes at the end. Six little dishes will only set you back a US dollar.

How to spend the day:

Spend a leisurely hour wandering the excellent Danang Museum of Cham Sculpture, an homage to the ancient Cham civilization that once ruled over central Vietnam. They’re known for building exquisite Angkor Wat-esque temple-towers all along the central coast, but most notably at the nearby UNESCO-listed My Son Sanctuary. The museum houses the world’s largest collection of Cham sculptures, some intricately carved and beautifully preserved.

Then make your way to the Son Tra Peninsula, where you’ll find the Linh Ung Pagoda, home to a 67m-high (220ft) Lady Buddha statue said to protect the people from storms and bad weather. After taking in panoramic views of the bay, explore the hidden beaches of the peninsula. There are viewpoints along the road heading up the mountain, some with unofficial dirt paths leading down to the wild beaches below. There are no facilities here, so bring whatever you might need with you. You can then continue up to the peak (on a manual motorbike only; automatic bikes are not allowed) known as Dinh Ban Co (Chess Board Peak), so-named after a life-sized statue of a wizened fairy contemplating a Chinese chess board. For the more adventurous, there’s even a paragliding service available from the top of the mountain.

Dinner:

Stay on Son Tra Peninsula for an upscale dinner at the Michelin-starred La Maison 1888 located within the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. Set in a Indochinese-inspired mansion, the five- or eight-course set menus get rave reviews for their modern take on classic flavors, but prepare to pay for the privilege.

After dark:

For some family-friendly fun that takes advantage of the cooler evenings, head to Danang Downtown, an Asian-inspired theme park with a giant ferris wheel, roller coasters, live performances and a night market. Entrance is free; simply pay for the rides you want to go on.

It is worth getting up early for the fish market on the beach at Man Thai. James Pham/Lonely Planet

Sunday: Fish markets, beaches and a seafood feast

Morning:

Start early at 6am at the Man Thai fish market. Set on a stretch of beach shared with swimmers and stand-up paddleboarders (although most Vietnamese use the boards as a kayak), this small but bustling fish market features just-caught seafood brought in by the circular boats you’ll see pulled up on the sand. Even if you’re not looking to buy anything, the lively atmosphere makes for great photos. Or do like the young locals who bring packets of instant noodles and a portable camping stove to cook up bowls of sea-to-picnic-blanket seafood noodles right on the beach. For something less fussy but just as fresh, head to 137 Ha Dac, famous for their thick udon-like noodle soup with fish or squid. If you buy fresh seafood at the market, they can also cook up your catch for you.

How to spend the day:

Danang is blessed with a nearly 10km-long (6mi) city beach. My Khe is the stretch right downtown, lined with cafes and restaurants, free freshwater showers and chairs for rent. The Vietnamese swim early to avoid the sun and heat, so come after 8am and you’ll practically have the beach to yourself.

Once you’ve had enough tanning, drive 8km (5mi) southeast to the Marble Mountains, five limestone hills named after the five elements in traditional Vietnamese philosophy - metal, water, wood, fire and earth. Stroll along smooth paths and climb up steps carved into the stone to visit cave shrines, pagodas and scenic viewpoints. On the way back, you’ll see a few sculpture factories showcasing things made from stone, from souvenir bracelets to full sets of carved tables and chairs and everything else in between.

Back in town, stop by the Con Market for an afternoon snack, a less touristy alternative to the better-known Han Market. The food court features specialties of the region, including a wide range of wraps and rolls. Come between 3-6pm when even more food vendors spill into the walkways.

Dinner:

When at the beach, a seafood feast is a must. Bypass the more expensive seafood restaurants right in the city center and head a couple kilometers north to Be Man Seafood Restaurant. You’ll still get beach views and fresh seafood but at more wallet-friendly prices. Select from the many kinds of live fish, shrimp, crab and more stocked in tanks. Prices per kilogram are clearly marked and you can have it cooked to your liking, whether it’s stir-fried with garlic, steamed in beer or wok-fried with tamarind.

After dark:

For your final night in Danang, look heavenwards to SKY36, Danang’s highest rooftop nightclub. From this vantage point 36 stories up, you can see the whole city, the river and sea beyond. It’s open to all ages and the music and live performances are lit, but the scantily clad pole dancers might be a bit too risque for kids.

Tip: If you’re in town from May to July, check out the annual Danang International Fireworks Festival. Expanding every year, teams from around the world compete to put on spectacular fireworks displays set to heart-stirring music. The AR technology added in 2025 makes the experience even more immersive. You can buy seats in the stands to watch the show just across the river or splurge and buy a ticket at SKY36. The launch area is located right next door putting you almost within touching distance of the show.

James Pham traveled to Danang on the invitation of Sun Group. Lonely Planet does not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage