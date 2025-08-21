Nha Trang, on Vietnam’s southeast coast, has long been the country’s premier beach city. Its white sands are extolled in Vietnamese song and its long crescent beach, easy airport access and international dining scene (thanks to package tourists and direct flights from countries such as South Korea, China, Japan and Russia) make it a popular beach destination.

However, once you’ve done the typical Nha Trang getaway of sun, sand and sea, there’s still much more to come back for. Here’s our guide for repeat visitors to balmy Nha Trang.

Selection of Vietnamese dishes at Ot Hiem Restaurant. James Pham/Lonely Planet

Eat and drink well: dining in Nha Trang

Travelers are spoiled for choice when it comes to international cuisines in Nha Trang. Also popular are seafood feasts cooked just how you like it from the many restaurants that line the main strip. However, Ot Hiem Restaurant just a few streets back from the beach is a favorite among locals and visiting Vietnamese in-the-know for its stylishly rustic decor and extensive 16-plus page menu featuring home-cooked Vietnamese favorites at very reasonable prices. In addition to hot pots and barbecue, there’s an entire page dedicated to Vietnamese salads including a shredded banana bud salad with jellyfish (a local specialty) and crunchy lotus stems with pork and prawns.

Stop for an afternoon pick-me-up at La Viet Coffee (8 Le Loi) known for its craft-roasted beans sourced from Da Lat. If you can’t choose a style, go for the flight of four small glasses (coconut coffee, coffee with salted cream, café au lait and iced coffee with condensed milk) for less than US$4. The signature coffees are also intriguing, including a Coldbrew Margarita and a Black Velvet cold brew with mulberries and salted lemons. While you’re there, don’t miss the excellent selection of coffee beans and coffee-inspired gifts.

A perfume-making workshop at LUI&JULI, a shop that sells products from natural and eco-friendly materials. Marriott International

Play well: puppet shows and perfume-making in Nha Trang

When you’ve had enough of lazing by the pool and doing other water-based activities, why not try something cultural? The Life Puppets show at the stunning Do Theater about 20 minutes north of downtown is a superb way to spend an evening. If you’ve been to Hanoi, you may have caught a traditional water puppet show (where performers are actually waist-deep in water behind a curtain as they control the puppets which seem to dance on the surface of the water). However, Life Puppets puts a fascinating contemporary spin on this age-old folk art, where acrobats, musicians and other performers combine with dramatic lighting, smoke, flying objects and vivid costumery for a cultural spectacle that can only be found in Nha Trang.

Slow things down with a perfume and candle-making workshop at LUI&JULI. This charming little shop sells organic soaps, creams, essential oils and other home products made from natural and eco-friendly materials, many found in and around Nha Trang, like plumeria, coconut and mango. The driving concept behind the store is to hand-craft products that are gentle enough even for the owner’s son to use. Workshops typically run Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30am and 2pm, but scheduling is flexible with advance reservation. Check the store’s Instagram page for the latest news.

The Vinpearl cable car on its way from Nha Trang to Hon Tre Island. James Pham/Lonely Planet

See well: stunning views in Nha Trang

It’s hard to beat the views of the shimmering East Sea from the nearly 7km-long (4mi) city boardwalk. But look for even better vistas over Nha Trang Bay from 28 stories up at Altitude Rooftop Bar. Arrive at this classy 18-and-older lounge just before sunset and secure a seat outdoors for dinner. Or come at 8 for the live DJ and sip on a cocktail while gazing at the lights from the fishing boats that fill the bay.

Another can’t-miss vantage point is from the Vinpearl cable car which spans 2.6km (1.6m) over the sea between Hon Tre Island (home to the VinWonders Nha Trang amusement park) and the mainland. Combo tickets for park and cable car are available, or cable car only. Some island-hopping tours also include a one-way cable car ride back.

Sea well: island hopping in a small group in Nha Trang

You were probably amazed the first time you went on one of Nha Trang’s ubiquitous island-hopping tours for less than $20 including lunch! This time around, skip the cheap but crowded join-in boats complete with seasick-prone locals, raucous karaoke and the requisite “floating bar.” (Spoiler alert: it’s actually a crew member with a lifebuoy doling out shots of cheap liquor.) Instead opt for a smaller-group tour or better yet a full-day private charter, which can be reasonable if you’re traveling in a group of four or more. It’s worth the splurge to visit island beaches, attractions and floating restaurants on a different schedule from larger tour groups with the option to linger or move on as you please.

Sound healing session at The Westin Resort & Spa Cam Ranh. Marriott International

Where to stay in Nha Trang

First-timers to Nha Trang tend to stay right on the main road of Tran Phu, with its impressive concentration of hotels, restaurants and bars, all directly across the street from the city’s beach promenade. Those looking to save a few dong might go for guesthouses a few streets back from the main drag but still within easy walking distance of all the action.

However, more and more returning visitors who have “been there, done that” are looking at the idyllic stretch of beach known as Cam Ranh, about 40 minutes south of Nha Trang, giving up proximity for tranquility. What Cam Ranh might lack in attractions, it makes up for in spades in scenic serenity with its 15km-long (9mi) beach bordering Cam Ranh Bay. For decades, travelers passed this seemingly pristine yet strangely undeveloped coastline on their way to Nha Trang from Cam Ranh International Airport. Historically under the control of the Vietnamese navy, this area has only seen real construction in the last few years and is now home to a string of international hotels, each tucked down their own lane from the main road for a secluded feel.

Popular among wellness seekers is The Westin Resort & Spa Cam Ranh, offering 207 rooms, suites and pool villas on a sprawling, gorgeously maintained property backed by mountains. Weary travelers will especially appreciate the Westin’s Gear Lending program where Hyperice recovery products like massage guns and compression boots can be delivered right to their room, bliss after a long flight. Complimentary weekly activities include yoga, pilates and aqua exercise classes along with watersports, outdoor movies and running, cardio and stretching sessions, supporting its mission to help guests eat, sleep and move well. Plus, you can go from baggage claim to your guest room in 20 minutes, including check-in.

James traveled to Nha Trang on the invitation of The Westin Resort & Spa Cam Ranh. Lonely Planet does not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.