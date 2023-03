Designed to seem like it's supported by two massive stone (fibreglass and wire mesh, actually) hands, this recently constructed 150m-long bridge (or walkway) is quite a sight and the views are superb, but it can get awfully crowded. If you can get the right angle on a clear day, photos can be great, but there are often too many people, and you'll need to check the weather forecast (it's not so impressive when totally fogged out). Avoid public holidays.