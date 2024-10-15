There are few things more fun than traveling by tram, with its delightful mix of retro style and budget-friendly practicality. In Melbourne, Australia, riding a local icon is one of the best ways to explore a sprawling metropolis famed for its food and culture.

Melbourne has the largest light rail network in the world, with 24 tram routes crisscrossing the city. To get you started, here are three self-guided tours by tram, each highlighting the city's best cultural attractions alongside spots to eat and drink along the way.

While these tours could be done in about an hour without stops, it’s best to budget a full day so you can explore at a leisurely pace. Stop numbers are listed as they’re prominently marked at tram stops, and can help you track your progress when sighted from a tram. Buy a Myki card for $6, add $10.60 per day to cover the daily fare cap, and you’re good to go.

St Kilda Pier, jutting out from the foreshore, is a popular spot to take a stroll. Serguei Levykin/Shutterstock

Tram no. 96 from St Kilda to Brunswick East

Distance: 13.9 kilometers (8.6 miles)

This tram tour takes you from bayside St Kilda through Melbourne’s downtown core (known as the Central Business District or “CBD”) into the cool residential districts of the inner north. Visiting some of Melbourne’s biggest public institutions, it takes in culture, food and specialty shopping.

Stop 139: Acland Street

Tram 96 begins its journey from the colorful Acland Street shopping strip, best known for the tantalizing window displays of its celebrated cake shops. If you’re hungry, have a meal at vegetarian cafe Sister of Soul, then enjoy dessert at Europa. After fuelling up for your adventure, hop aboard the tram at its terminus, then enjoy the view as it passes famous historic funfair Luna Park.

Stop 127: South Melbourne

Jump off here for South Melbourne Market, which has operated at this location since 1867. Treat your tastebuds with a pastry from the French patisserie Agathé, a flat white from Padre Coffee, or a “dimmy” from South Melbourne Market Dim Sims; these deep-fried snacks are popular across Melbourne.

Stop 124A: Casino/MCEC

If you’re still hungry (is it possible?), you have lots of choices here: turn left for the restaurants of South Wharf, right for eateries facing the Yarra River. A good choice for a drink is Boatbuilders Yard, followed by the current digital art show at The Lume.

Stop 5: Bourke Street Mall

Tram 96 threads the center of Melbourne’s Central Business District (CBD), giving access to major department stores, independent fashion and food outlets, and popular shopping hub Emporium Melbourne. For hidden-away laneway magic seek out Hareruya Pantry, which sells inventive Japanese-styled gelati using ingredients such as matcha and yuzu.

The colorful Melbourne Museum has exhibitions especially designed for families. James Braund for Lonely Planet

Stop 11: Melbourne Museum

Stroll through the attractive Carlton Gardens past the World Heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building to Melbourne Museum. This vast modern structure covers history, science, nature and First Nations histories and culture via dedicated exhibitions. On nearby Gertrude Street you’ll find Rocco’s Bologna Discoteca, which makes a killer meatball sub.

Stop 14: Rose Street

A short walk brings you to the weekend-only Rose Street Artists’ Market, containing various makers’ stalls within a former industrial space. It’s a vibrant environment and you’re sure to find something original and memorable among the artwork, homewares, clothing, jewelry and handcrafted accessories on sale.

Stop 23: Blyth Street

Head right from the northern terminus of Tram 96 to reach CERES. This public park contains an urban farm and community garden and was built on the site of a former quarry, creating a serene natural space in an urban locale. Enjoy a meal or drink at the onsite café, and take a stroll along the adjacent Merri Creek Trail to prolong your immersion in nature.

Tram no. 6 from Brunswick to Glen Iris

Distance: 19.2 kilometers (11.9 miles)

A great route for epicureans, this route sees you starting your day in the city’s hip north end, before exploring Melbourne’s city center and some of its more prosperous neighborhoods.

Sydney Road is an eclectic urban high street full of shops and restaurants. James Braund for Lonely Planet

Stop 132: Sydney Road

Tram 6 starts next to Moreland railway station, then heads east. Near this major intersection you can find fun pubs such as the Hotel Lombardo with its popular pizza menu; and Middle Eastern delights such as the Lebanese pastries of Shawbak Bakery.

Stop 125: Blyth Street to stop 120: Brunswick Road

Once Tram 6 turns south and reaches Lygon Street in Brunswick East, it strikes a stretch of great neighborhood bars including Mr Wilkinson (named after an early settler), and the sing-along Piano Bar. Further south you’ll find funky Polish eatery Eat Pierogi Make Love, Tawooq for great falafel and shawarma, and 400 Gradi for acclaimed Naples-style pizza.

Stop 1: Melbourne University

Tram 6 next threads its way between Melbourne University and the famous Italian restaurant strip in Carlton. The university grounds are worth exploring, and Lygon Street offers good choices such as rooftop bar Johnny’s Green Room, and Brunetti, a sprawling café with elaborate Italian-style cakes of all types and colors, which create a splendid display. Nearby is Cinema Nova, a quirky arthouse complex, and La Mama, long-time home of indie theater.

Stop 8: Melbourne Central to stop 13: Flinders Street Station

As Tram 6 heads south through the CBD it passes grand historic buildings including the State Library of Victoria (Stop 8); Melbourne Town Hall (Stop 11) and St Paul’s Cathedral (Stop 11).

You could jump off here and walk along the street, or just enjoy the passing parade of cultural icons. Stop 13 gives access to iconic Flinders Street Station, and the cultural attractions of ultra-modern Federation Square including NGV Australia, ACMI and the Koorie Heritage Trust.

The Shrine of Remembrance, a memorial to Australian soldiers, is in a vast urban parkland. Uwe Aranas/Shutterstock

Stop 14: Arts Precinct to stop 19: Shrine of Remembrance

Melbourne is well-known for its lively arts scene – and next to Stop 14 you’ll find Arts Centre Melbourne and major art museum NGV International. Further on at Stop 19 are the beautiful Royal Botanic Gardens and Shrine of Remembrance war memorial. You could alight at the Arts Centre and enjoy the walk south to the Shrine, or simply stay aboard and spot the architecture as you pass.

Stop 31: Chapel Street

As it turns east Tram 6 crosses Chapel Street, famous for its fashion outlets. The eccentric Chapel Street Bazaar is fun to browse for all manner of collectibles from toys to homewares, including kitsch and retro items; and you can enjoy an excellent Shanghai-style Chinese meal nearby at David’s.

Stop 40: Armadale Station to stop 44: Glenferrie Road

Further east on High Street in Armadale, Tram 6 goes upmarket. Examine the interiors of sleek boutiques selling antiques, art, and vintage posters, then admire your bougie purchases over an artisanal sandwich at Ruben’s Deli. But don’t spill the sauce!

Tram no. 70 from the Docklands to Burwood

Distance: 16.5 kilometers (10.2 miles)

Explore Melbourne’s grittier edges in the city's core, plus centers of sporting greatness, before soaking up a slice of suburban life in leafy neighborhoods full of beautiful historic homes (places tourists rarely travel) on this self-guided tram tour of the city's east.

The Docklands is one of Melbourne's urban renewal projects with gleaming apartment buildings overlooking the water. TK Kurikawa/Shutterstock

Stop D11: Waterfront City to stop D3: Stadium Precinct

Tram 70 begins its journey in Docklands, a revitalized former industrial area. Along Victoria Harbour you’ll find eateries with water views, such as Cargo Bar and Indian restaurant Bhoj. As the tram turns along the east side of the harbor it passes Marvel Stadium, a venue for major sports events and concerts.

Stop 4: Flinders Street Station (Elizabeth Street)

Use the station’s pedestrian underpass to access the north bank of the Yarra River. Here you’ll find lively bar Arbory, which in summer has a waterborne extension called Afloat. Continue westward to Sandridge Bridge, a former rail bridge lined by intriguing sculptures and glass panels referencing the history of immigration.

Stop 7C: MCG/John Cain Arena

This stop is wedged between the tennis courts of Melbourne Park, where the Australian Open is staged, and the mighty Melbourne Cricket Ground. In addition to hosting sporting events, it’s the home of the Australian Sports Museum and a venue for major concerts – in 2024 Taylor Swift performed here to her biggest-ever live audience of 96,000 fans. If you’re not planning to visit the museum or take in a game, stay aboard and enjoy the close-up view of the venues as you pass.

The inner city neighborhood of Richmond features historic buildings some tricked up with modern street art. Linda Robertus/Shutterstock

Stop 9: Lennox Street to stop 11: East Richmond Station

The Swan Street shopping strip in Richmond has a snug village vibe. At its west end, the Corner Hotel is famous for live music; at the east end, Bahari references Richmond’s postwar migrant heritage via contemporary Greek dishes.

Stop 29: Riversdale Junction

Handy for the Melbourne Tram Museum, housing trams dating back to the 19th century. It’s a fascinating place for rail aficionados, and cheap: entry is simply a $1 or $2 coin. You’ll have to plan your visit though, as it’s only open a few days each month.

Stop 40: Camberwell Junction

The highlight of this busy intersection is the Rivoli Cinema. Opened in 1940 as a lavish Art Deco movie house, it’s still showing films today. Buy a chocolate-topped ice cream (a classic Australian movie treat, these are called “choc tops”) and enjoy a movie in period elegance.

Stop 58: Wattle Park

This expansive green space at the end of Tram 70’s route was crafted in the 1920s, to provide a leisure destination for tram passengers. Leafy Wattle Park is home to more than 50 native bird species, including kookaburras, lorikeets and cockatoos. Take a walk along its meandering trails and enjoy a relaxing break from big city hustle – made possible by tram.