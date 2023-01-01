The best Ceres (pronounced ‘series’) experience is on Saturday mornings, when locals shop for organic produce and browse the flea market (9am to 2pm September to May, 10am to 3pm June to August) at this community environmental centre, established in 1982 and built on a former rubbish tip. You can visit the permaculture nursery and Merri organic cafe daily.

There's also a grocery store and community market; a bookstore on sustainability-related matters and organic gardening in the info centre; plus dinners at Tamil Feasts on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Book ahead for a $35, three-course meal cooked by Sri Lankan men seeking asylum in Australia ($20 for kids). Bring a container and they'll fill it up for lunch the next day for $7.