Sutton Gallery

Fitzroy, Collingwood & Abbotsford

LoginSave

Housed in a simple, unassuming warehouse space entered off Greeves St, this gallery is known for championing challenging new work.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Melbourne Royal Botanical Gardens on a clear summer's day in Victoria, Australia

    Royal Botanic Gardens

    2.17 MILES

    Considered one of the finest examples of Victorian-era landscaping in the world, Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens draw over two million visitors a year…

  • Melbourne, Australia - March 22, 2014: people walking past graffiti wall in Hosier Lane in Melbourne

    Hosier Lane

    1.26 MILES

    Melbourne's most-celebrated laneway for street art, Hosier Lane's cobbled length draws camera-wielding crowds to its colorful canvas of graffiti, stencils…

  • December 25, 2017: Shrine of Remembrance, now a memorial to all Australians who have served in war.

    Shrine of Remembrance

    2.15 MILES

    One of Melbourne's icons, the Shrine of Remembrance is a commanding memorial to Victorians who have served in war and peacekeeping, especially those…

  • MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 30: Melbourne's famous skyline with Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium in the foreground on a cool autumn morning in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on May 30th 2018.

    Melbourne Cricket Ground

    1.43 MILES

    With a capacity of 100,000 people, the "G" is one of the world’s great sporting venues, hosting cricket in summer and AFL (Australian Football League,…

  • Melbourne, Australia: April 12, 2018: Customers buy pastries and other food goods from a stall in Queen Victoria Market.

    Queen Victoria Market

    1.27 MILES

    With more than 600 traders, 'Vic Market' is a large open-air market brimming with food, shopping and cultural experiences. Early mornings are best for…

  • St. Kilda Pier, Melbourne, Australia

    St Kilda Foreshore

    4.59 MILES

    With a palm-fringed promenade, sandy beach and eclectic architecture, St Kilda’s seaside appeal lands somewhere between Brighton in England and Venice…

  • NGV International entrance with water fountain.

    NGV International

    1.67 MILES

    Housed in a vast, brutally beautiful, bunker-like building, the international branch of the NGV has an expansive collection, from ancient artefacts to the…

  • Ornithoptera euphorion

    Melbourne Zoo

    1.8 MILES

    Established in 1862, this compact zoo remains one of the city’s most popular attractions and continues to innovate, having become the world's first carbon…

View more attractions

Nearby Fitzroy, Collingwood & Abbotsford attractions

1. Centre for Contemporary Photography

0.26 MILES

This not-for-profit centre exhibits contemporary photography across five gallery spaces. Shows traverse traditional techniques and the highly conceptual,…

2. Backwoods Gallery

0.44 MILES

Set up in 2010 by a team of Melbourne street artists, Backwoods Gallery promotes and exhibits works by mostly Australian artists – with a focus on urban…

3. Melbourne Museum

0.44 MILES

This museum provides a grand sweep of Victoria’s natural and cultural histories, incorporating dinosaur skeletons, a 600-species-strong taxidermy hall, a…

4. Keith Haring Mural

0.45 MILES

Anyone with an interest in street art will want to check out this Keith Haring mural, painted by the late New York artist on his visit in 1984. It adorns…

5. Royal Exhibition Building

0.51 MILES

Built for the 1880 International Exhibition, this Victorian edifice in Carlton Gardens symbolises the glory days of 19th-century Melbourne's economic…

6. Alcaston Gallery

0.54 MILES

Set in an imposing boom-style terrace, the Alcaston showcases international and Australian art, with a focus on the work of living Indigenous Australian…

7. Museo Italiano

0.58 MILES

Telling the story of Melbourne's Italian community, this small but information-packed museum puts an important part of Australia's history, and the…

8. James Makin Gallery

0.6 MILES

Set in an inspiring converted warehouse in the backstreets of Collingwood, the James Makin Gallery showcases innovative contemporary works by a largely…