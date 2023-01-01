Centre for Contemporary Photography

This not-for-profit centre exhibits contemporary photography across five gallery spaces. Shows traverse traditional techniques and the highly conceptual, while exhibitions change regularly. There’s a particular fascination with work involving video projection, including a nightly after-hours screening in a window, seen at the corner of George and Kerr Sts – or from outdoor seating across the road at Marquis of Lorne pub.

The centre also offers photography courses and masterclasses by a rotating schedule of photographers, as well as lectures and talks.