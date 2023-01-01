Hidden away in the bowels of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, this sports museum features exhibits focusing on Australia’s favourite sports and historic sporting moments. Kids will love the interactive section where they can test their footy, cricket or netball skills. There are Olympic medal and torch displays, sporting short films on rotation and even a hologram of cricketer Shane Warne.

Objects on display include the handwritten notes used to define the rules of Australian Rules Football in 1859; a collection of baggy green caps worn by a who's who of Aussie cricket (including the legendary Don Bradman); olive branches awarded to Edwin Flack, Australia’s first Olympic medallist, in 1886; and sprinter Cathy Freeman’s famous Sydney Olympics swift suit.