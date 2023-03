Since opening in 1870, this grand neoclassical civic building has welcomed everyone from Queen Elizabeth II, who took tea here in 1954, to the Beatles, who waved to thousands of screaming fans from the balcony in 1964. Take the free one-hour tour to see the Grand Organ (built in 1929 and the largest in the southern hemisphere) and sit in the Lord Mayor's chair. Book via phone or email and arrive 15 minutes early with photo ID.