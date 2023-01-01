The esteemed University of Melbourne was established in 1853 and remains one of Australia’s most prestigious universities. Its blend of Victorian Gothic stone buildings, mid-century international-style towers and postmodern showpieces provides a snapshot of changing architectural aspirations. The campus sprawls from Carlton through to the neighbouring suburb of Parkville, and its extensive grounds house the university colleges.

Most notable is the Walter Burley Griffin–designed Newman College. Pick up a Sculpture on Campus map from the Ian Potter Museum of Art.