This museum manages Melbourne University’s extensive art collection – the largest university collection in the country – over three levels. The collection ranges from antiquities and Indigenous art to contemporary Australian work. Check the website to see if there are any panel discussions, public talks or film screenings on when you're in town. At the time of research, the museum was closed for a major redevelopment, but scheduled to reopen mid-2020.

Pick up the Sculpture on Campus map here (or online) for a walking tour of Melbourne Uni's sculptures, set amid heritage-listed buildings.