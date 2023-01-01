Luna Park opened in 1912 and still has an old-style amusement-park feel, with creepy Mr Moon’s gaping mouth swallowing you up as you enter. There’s a heritage-listed wooden roller coaster, the oldest of its kind in the world, which stayed open during WWI when the rest of the park was closed; a beautiful baroque carousel with hand-painted horses, swans and chariots; and the full complement of gut-churning rides, with something for all ages and levels of adrenaline-seeker.