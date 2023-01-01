The geometric, zinc-clad home of Melbourne art collectors Charles and Leah Justin doubles as the Justin Art House Museum. Book ahead for a tour of the couple's dynamic collection of contemporary art, consisting of more than 300 pieces amassed over four decades. There's a strong emphasis on video and digital art, with the works rotated regularly. Guided tours take around two hours (check online for tour availability). The house was designed by the couple's daughter, Elisa.