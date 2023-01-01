Interactive displays and timelines tell the history of Australia’s Jewish community from the earliest days of European settlement, while permanent exhibitions celebrate Judaism’s rich cycle of festivals, traditions and holy days. Past exhibits have featured everything from Amy Winehouse to the Jewish origins of major comic-book superheroes; check the website to see what's on.

The museum also has a good curatorial reputation for its contemporary art exhibitions. By car, follow St Kilda Rd from St Kilda Junction, then turn left at Alma Rd.