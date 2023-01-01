Taking pride of place on the southern side of the Barkly–Carlisle–Blessington Sts triangle, the Botanical Gardens are an unexpected haven from St Kilda's hustle. Wide gravel paths invite a leisurely stroll, and there are plenty of shady spots for sprawling on the inviting lawns. Features include local indigenous plants and wildlife, a subtropical-rainforest conservatory, a rose garden and an ornamental pond home to a family of ducks.