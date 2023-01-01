Jutting out over the bay, St Kilda Pier offers a smashing view of the Melbourne skyline, best seen at sunset. The Edwardian-style kiosk at the end of the pier is a replica of the original, which burnt down in 2003, a year short of its centenary. Coffee, milkshakes, ice cream and light meals are available. Behind the kiosk, the breakwater is home to a colony of little penguins. Visit at dusk, but if taking photos, don't use flash.

The breakwater was built in the 1950s as a safe harbour for boats competing in the Olympic Games.