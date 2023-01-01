Prahran Market is a Melbourne institution and foodie paradise. The facade – designed by Charles D'Ebro in Queen Anne revival style – dates back to 1891. Grab a speciality coffee from Market Lane and trawl produce stalls, pop into culinary shop and cooking school Essential Ingredient and soak up live music on Saturday. Don't miss Maker & Monger for a 'flaming reuben', $1 sushi rolls at Claringbold's Quality Seafood or mushroom man Damian Pike, awarded the Order of Australia for his services.