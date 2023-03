Inspire your budding botanists at this award-winning children's garden, located at the western entrance to the Royal Botanic Gardens. Interactive play areas include a Tree Tower, Wetland Area, Ruin Garden, Bamboo Forest and Kitchen Garden filled with veggies and herbs. If the weather's forecast for more than 25°C, pack your little one's swimwear and let them loose in the splash-happy spiral fountains (operating to 4pm).