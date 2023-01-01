On the outer edge of the Botanic Gardens, this Italianate Government House dates from 1872. A replica of Queen Victoria’s Osborne House on England’s Isle of Wight, it's served as the residence of all Victorian governors, as well as being the royal pied-à-terre. It remains the largest residential building in Australia. The two-hour tour only runs with 10 or more people and permission from Government House, so enquiries should be made at least two weeks ahead, by phone or email.

There is the option of a combined tour, which also takes in nearby Governor La Trobe's Cottage, the original Victorian government house, sent from the mother country in prefabricated form in 1840.