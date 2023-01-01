Just outside Gate O of the Royal Botanic Gardens is the historic Melbourne Observatory. Built in the early 1860s, this was once a centre for weather forecasting, time setting and the surveying of Victoria. On Monday evenings over summer the observatory runs tours of the complex, which still uses much of its original astronomical hardware. Tours are run by experienced guides from the Astronomical Society of Victoria. Bookings are obligatory. No children under eight.
Melbourne Observatory
