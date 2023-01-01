A wedding cake of Australian Regency and Italianate architecture, this elegant colonial residence is Melbourne heritage royalty. Dating from 1847, it houses numerous belongings of the high-society Armytage family, the last and longest owners, who lived in the house for 95 years. House tours run every Saturday and Sunday (and occasional Thursdays) and can be booked online or by phone.

The Stables of Como cafe, located in the former stables, can pack a picnic hamper for you to enjoy on the stately lawns; it also hosts high tea.