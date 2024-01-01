Situated in a lovely old house, this quality commercial gallery specialises in the Australian abstract and alternative art movements from the 1950s to the 1970s.
Charles Nodrum Gallery
Melbourne
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.27 MILES
Considered one of the finest examples of Victorian-era landscaping in the world, Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens draw over two million visitors a year…
1.66 MILES
Melbourne's most-celebrated laneway for street art, Hosier Lane's cobbled length draws camera-wielding crowds to its colorful canvas of graffiti, stencils…
1.59 MILES
One of Melbourne's icons, the Shrine of Remembrance is a commanding memorial to Victorians who have served in war and peacekeeping, especially those…
0.86 MILES
With a capacity of 100,000 people, the "G" is one of the world’s great sporting venues, hosting cricket in summer and AFL (Australian Football League,…
2.43 MILES
With more than 600 traders, 'Vic Market' is a large open-air market brimming with food, shopping and cultural experiences. Early mornings are best for…
3.52 MILES
With a palm-fringed promenade, sandy beach and eclectic architecture, St Kilda’s seaside appeal lands somewhere between Brighton in England and Venice…
1.66 MILES
Housed in a vast, brutally beautiful, bunker-like building, the international branch of the NGV has an expansive collection, from ancient artefacts to the…
3.56 MILES
Established in 1862, this compact zoo remains one of the city’s most popular attractions and continues to innovate, having become the world's first carbon…
Nearby Melbourne attractions
0.66 MILES
This fenced-off stump of a river red gum is a rare reminder of pre-colonial Melbourne. The bark was removed by the local Wurundjeri people with a stone…
0.76 MILES
This local microbrewery occupies a lofty warehouse in Richmond's backstreets. Sample its range of beers with more than a dozen on tap while nibbling pizza…
0.8 MILES
Foster’s beer-brewing empire runs 1½-hour tours of its Abbotsford operations, where you’ll encounter enormous 30m-wide vats of beer and a superfast…
0.81 MILES
Hidden away in the bowels of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, this sports museum features exhibits focusing on Australia’s favourite sports and historic…
0.86 MILES
0.95 MILES
This prelapsarian river island is a sanctuary for the Yarra's original trees, grasses and indigenous animals. Within is an impressive collection of…
1.1 MILES
Built to host the swimming events for the 1956 Olympic Games, this dramatically shaped structure is now used by the Collingwood AFL club as a training…
1.11 MILES
The city drops away suddenly just east of Spring St, giving way to Melbourne’s beautiful backyard, Fitzroy Gardens. The park's stately avenues are lined…