Charles Nodrum Gallery

Melbourne

LoginSave

Situated in a lovely old house, this quality commercial gallery specialises in the Australian abstract and alternative art movements from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Melbourne Royal Botanical Gardens on a clear summer's day in Victoria, Australia

    Royal Botanic Gardens

    1.27 MILES

    Considered one of the finest examples of Victorian-era landscaping in the world, Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens draw over two million visitors a year…

  • Melbourne, Australia - March 22, 2014: people walking past graffiti wall in Hosier Lane in Melbourne

    Hosier Lane

    1.66 MILES

    Melbourne's most-celebrated laneway for street art, Hosier Lane's cobbled length draws camera-wielding crowds to its colorful canvas of graffiti, stencils…

  • December 25, 2017: Shrine of Remembrance, now a memorial to all Australians who have served in war.

    Shrine of Remembrance

    1.59 MILES

    One of Melbourne's icons, the Shrine of Remembrance is a commanding memorial to Victorians who have served in war and peacekeeping, especially those…

  • MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 30: Melbourne's famous skyline with Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium in the foreground on a cool autumn morning in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on May 30th 2018.

    Melbourne Cricket Ground

    0.86 MILES

    With a capacity of 100,000 people, the "G" is one of the world’s great sporting venues, hosting cricket in summer and AFL (Australian Football League,…

  • Melbourne, Australia: April 12, 2018: Customers buy pastries and other food goods from a stall in Queen Victoria Market.

    Queen Victoria Market

    2.43 MILES

    With more than 600 traders, 'Vic Market' is a large open-air market brimming with food, shopping and cultural experiences. Early mornings are best for…

  • St. Kilda Pier, Melbourne, Australia

    St Kilda Foreshore

    3.52 MILES

    With a palm-fringed promenade, sandy beach and eclectic architecture, St Kilda’s seaside appeal lands somewhere between Brighton in England and Venice…

  • NGV International entrance with water fountain.

    NGV International

    1.66 MILES

    Housed in a vast, brutally beautiful, bunker-like building, the international branch of the NGV has an expansive collection, from ancient artefacts to the…

  • Ornithoptera euphorion

    Melbourne Zoo

    3.56 MILES

    Established in 1862, this compact zoo remains one of the city’s most popular attractions and continues to innovate, having become the world's first carbon…

View more attractions

Nearby Melbourne attractions

1. Scar Tree

0.66 MILES

This fenced-off stump of a river red gum is a rare reminder of pre-colonial Melbourne. The bark was removed by the local Wurundjeri people with a stone…

2. Mountain Goat Brewery

0.76 MILES

This local microbrewery occupies a lofty warehouse in Richmond's backstreets. Sample its range of beers with more than a dozen on tap while nibbling pizza…

3. Carlton Brewhouse

0.8 MILES

Foster’s beer-brewing empire runs 1½-hour tours of its Abbotsford operations, where you’ll encounter enormous 30m-wide vats of beer and a superfast…

4. Australian Sports Museum

0.81 MILES

Hidden away in the bowels of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, this sports museum features exhibits focusing on Australia’s favourite sports and historic…

5. Melbourne Cricket Ground

0.86 MILES

With a capacity of 100,000 people, the "G" is one of the world’s great sporting venues, hosting cricket in summer and AFL (Australian Football League,…

6. Herring Island

0.95 MILES

This prelapsarian river island is a sanctuary for the Yarra's original trees, grasses and indigenous animals. Within is an impressive collection of…

7. Holden Centre

1.1 MILES

Built to host the swimming events for the 1956 Olympic Games, this dramatically shaped structure is now used by the Collingwood AFL club as a training…

8. Fitzroy Gardens

1.11 MILES

The city drops away suddenly just east of Spring St, giving way to Melbourne’s beautiful backyard, Fitzroy Gardens. The park's stately avenues are lined…