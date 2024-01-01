Foster’s beer-brewing empire runs 1½-hour tours of its Abbotsford operations, where you’ll encounter enormous 30m-wide vats of beer and a superfast bottling operation – and yes: samples are included in the price. Tours run daily; times vary, so check the website. Visitors need to be aged over 18 and wear closed-toed shoes. Bookings essential.
Carlton Brewhouse
Fitzroy, Collingwood & Abbotsford
