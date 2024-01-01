Carlton Brewhouse

Fitzroy, Collingwood & Abbotsford

LoginSave

Foster’s beer-brewing empire runs 1½-hour tours of its Abbotsford operations, where you’ll encounter enormous 30m-wide vats of beer and a superfast bottling operation – and yes: samples are included in the price. Tours run daily; times vary, so check the website. Visitors need to be aged over 18 and wear closed-toed shoes. Bookings essential.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Melbourne Royal Botanical Gardens on a clear summer's day in Victoria, Australia

    Royal Botanic Gardens

    1.95 MILES

    Considered one of the finest examples of Victorian-era landscaping in the world, Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens draw over two million visitors a year…

  • Melbourne, Australia - March 22, 2014: people walking past graffiti wall in Hosier Lane in Melbourne

    Hosier Lane

    1.89 MILES

    Melbourne's most-celebrated laneway for street art, Hosier Lane's cobbled length draws camera-wielding crowds to its colorful canvas of graffiti, stencils…

  • December 25, 2017: Shrine of Remembrance, now a memorial to all Australians who have served in war.

    Shrine of Remembrance

    2.18 MILES

    One of Melbourne's icons, the Shrine of Remembrance is a commanding memorial to Victorians who have served in war and peacekeeping, especially those…

  • MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 30: Melbourne's famous skyline with Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium in the foreground on a cool autumn morning in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on May 30th 2018.

    Melbourne Cricket Ground

    1.3 MILES

    With a capacity of 100,000 people, the "G" is one of the world’s great sporting venues, hosting cricket in summer and AFL (Australian Football League,…

  • Melbourne, Australia: April 12, 2018: Customers buy pastries and other food goods from a stall in Queen Victoria Market.

    Queen Victoria Market

    2.45 MILES

    With more than 600 traders, 'Vic Market' is a large open-air market brimming with food, shopping and cultural experiences. Early mornings are best for…

  • St. Kilda Pier, Melbourne, Australia

    St Kilda Foreshore

    4.3 MILES

    With a palm-fringed promenade, sandy beach and eclectic architecture, St Kilda’s seaside appeal lands somewhere between Brighton in England and Venice…

  • NGV International entrance with water fountain.

    NGV International

    2.07 MILES

    Housed in a vast, brutally beautiful, bunker-like building, the international branch of the NGV has an expansive collection, from ancient artefacts to the…

  • Ornithoptera euphorion

    Melbourne Zoo

    3.23 MILES

    Established in 1862, this compact zoo remains one of the city’s most popular attractions and continues to innovate, having become the world's first carbon…

View more attractions

Nearby Fitzroy, Collingwood & Abbotsford attractions

1. Abbotsford Convent

0.44 MILES

This former convent, dating back to 1863, is a rambling collection of ecclesiastical architecture that's home to a thriving arts community of galleries,…

2. Collingwood Children's Farm

0.44 MILES

The inner city melts away at this rustic riverside retreat that’s much beloved, and not just by children. There are frolicking farm animals that kids can…

3. Collingwood Farmers Market

0.45 MILES

This monthly farmers market, held right by the river, has everything from organic wild mushrooms and roses to freshly baked sourdough and tempting cheese…

4. Yarra Bend Park

0.72 MILES

Escape the city without leaving town in this large area of native bushland flanking the river, about 5km northeast of the city centre. It's an area…

5. Mountain Goat Brewery

0.78 MILES

This local microbrewery occupies a lofty warehouse in Richmond's backstreets. Sample its range of beers with more than a dozen on tap while nibbling pizza…

6. Charles Nodrum Gallery

0.8 MILES

Situated in a lovely old house, this quality commercial gallery specialises in the Australian abstract and alternative art movements from the 1950s to the…

7. Gertrude Glasshouse

0.82 MILES

Satellite of the Gertrude Contemporary gallery in Preston, this architecturally designed, versatile project space gives artists undertaking the gallery's…

8. James Makin Gallery

0.95 MILES

Set in an inspiring converted warehouse in the backstreets of Collingwood, the James Makin Gallery showcases innovative contemporary works by a largely…