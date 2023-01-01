Escape the city without leaving town in this large area of native bushland flanking the river, about 5km northeast of the city centre. It's an area cherished by runners, rowers, cyclists, picnickers and strollers. You can hire rowing boats, canoes and kayaks from the Studley Park Boathouse, which has a kiosk, cafe and restaurant, and BBQ facilities nearby.

From the boathouse, Kane's suspension footbridge takes you across the river, where it’s about a 20-minute walk to Dights Falls, at the meeting of the Yarra River and Merri Creek. You can also walk to the falls along the southern riverbank.