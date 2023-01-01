This former convent, dating back to 1863, is a rambling collection of ecclesiastical architecture that's home to a thriving arts community of galleries, studios and cafes – including Convent Bakery and vegetarian Lentil as Anything – spread over nearly 7 hectares of riverside land. Tours of the complex run at 2pm on Sunday, or download the Abbotsford Convent app for a self-guided walking tour in which Wurundjeri elders, musicians and artists have created soundscapes that tell the story of the traditional owners.

There's a farmers market every fourth Saturday of the month, a book market on the first Saturday of the month, c3 Contemporary Art Space, kids' programs and a number of other arts and cultural festivals and events.