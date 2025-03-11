When it comes to beachfront towns on Mexico's varied and dramatic coast, it is hard to go wrong. You will find quaint fishing escapes, luxe resorts and spots dedicated to gliding across the crashing waves on a surfboard. But when it comes to choosing the ideal spot for your perfect trip, it can be a little more difficult. Two of Mexico's most beloved escapes, Tulum and Los Cabos, provide stunning landscapes and dreamy beaches, but they each have a list of qualities that make them unique. Two of our expert Mexico writers break down why you should take a visit to their destination of choice.

The shimmering beaches are a cornerstone of Tulum's draw. Eduardo Fonseca Arraes/Getty Images

Why Tulum is your next favorite destination

Mexican travel writer Jennifer Fernández Solano has authored four guides to Mexico, including an essay in the latest Cancun, Cozumel & the Yucatan. She was still a child the first time she saw Tulum, back when there wasn’t much there besides the ruins, the white-sand beach and a handful of rustic palapas.

Where ancient ruins meet bohemian beach bliss

Let’s be honest, Los Cabos is nice and all, but it doesn’t have much going on in the history department. Meanwhile, Tulum isn’t just about beautiful beaches – it’s one of the only places in the world where you can swim under the shadow of ancient ruins. Sure, they’re no longer a hidden gem and you’ll have to arrive early to stake out a spot in the powdery sand, but Tulum is also a launching pad to explore nearby ruins like Cobá, where you can still climb the tallest pyramid in the country. Lesser-known ruins like Muyil and Xel-Há are mere steps away, and even Chichén Itzá is close enough to visit. What say thee, Los Cabos?

A hub for wellness and sustainability

Tulum has evolved into a full-fledged wellness destination, light-years away from the fishing village it was in the 90s when I first fell in love with it. Yoga retreats, beachfront meditation spaces and eco-conscious hotels where you can live out your barefoot luxury dreams have become a Tulum staple. Add some temascal ceremonies, sound healing sessions and holistic spas to the mix and you’ll leave feeling wholly recharged – maybe even a new you – after just a few days here. Los Cabos, on the other hand, leans more toward high-end resorts and golf courses than wellness retreats – more cocktails by the pool, less sound healing in the jungle.

Swimmers at Dos Ojos Cenote, near Tulum. mundosemfim/Getty Images

Nature’s playground

Tulum is a gateway to some of the world’s most breathtaking natural wonders. The Mesoamerican Barrier Reef – the second-largest coral reef system in the world after the Great Barrier Reef in Australia – is just offshore. Then there’s the pristine Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that offers a chance to see dolphins and manatees or sail through stunning mangroves.

And that’s before we even get to the cenotes. Once considered sacred by the Maya, these crystal-clear freshwater sinkholes are found by the hundreds near Tulum and are perfect for swimming, snorkeling and even cave diving.

Okay, Los Cabos has Cabo Pulmo – a protected marine park with one of North America’s oldest coral reefs. But let’s be real, Tulum still has the edge.

A foodie’s dream and a different kind of nightlife

I won’t deny Los Cabos has its share of amazing fine dining, but Tulum leans into more regional flavors like cochinita pibil (slow-roasted pork marinated in achiote and citrus). Its dining scene is also more creative, with upscale jungle restaurants and a thriving food truck and taco stand scene.

While Los Cabos is known for its party lifestyle, Tulum’s nightlife shines with beachfront jungle bars, mezcal tastings and music under the stars. Popular venues like Gitano and Beso Tulum host live DJs and full-moon parties that feel intimate and immersive rather than over-the-top.

Ancient Maya ruins at Muyil. Iren Key/Shutterstock

Effortless exploration

Unlike sprawling Los Cabos – let’s not forget it’s made up of two towns – Tulum’s smaller scale makes it easy to get around by bike or scooter. Its location on the Riviera Maya makes it an ideal base to jump from one coastal destination to another – think Akumal, Playa del Carmen and Cozumel – and to other Yucatán gems like Valladolid and Bacalar.

In short, I’m not swearing off Los Cabos, but Tulum surely comes out on top, don’t you think?

The Arch of Cabo San Lucas. SCStock/Shutterstock

Why Los Cabos is the natural choice for your next vacation

A Mexico travel expert for the last 15 years, Meagan Drillinger officially relocated from New York City to Mexico in 2024. The Baja Peninsula, including Los Cabos, has always been a source of inspiration for her. She has driven the entirety of the peninsula from Cabo to Ensenada – and back again!

If you're torn between Los Cabos and Tulum for your next Mexican getaway, let me make the case for Cabo (Los Cabos is the wider region that's home to the cities of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo; collectively often shortened to just "Cabo"). Sure, Tulum has its turquoise waters and powdery white sand, but Los Cabos? It’s got drama. And by drama, I mean an absolutely stunning collision of desert, mountains and ocean that makes for some of the most jaw-dropping scenery in North America.

The dramatic landscape

Let's start with the drama. Picture golden sand dunes rolling toward the sea, craggy cliffs plunging into deep blue waters, and the Sierra de la Laguna mountains looming majestically, shadowy and purple, far in the distance. There's something almost otherworldly about Cabo's scenery – it's wild, untamed, and hauntingly beautiful. While Tulum’s coastline is undeniably lovely, it lacks the rugged, cinematic appeal of Los Cabos. Here, sunsets are explosive – bursts of fiery oranges and yellows that fade into smudgy, inky purples and blues.

Friends playing volley ball on the beach at Cabo San Lucas. VG Foto/Shutterstock

Beaches and pool culture

Now, about those beaches. Yes, some of Cabo's beaches are better for admiring than swimming (those powerful Pacific waves are not to be taken lightly), but what they lack in calm waters, they more make up for in pure spectacle. Plus, the resorts here have turned pool culture into an art form. Think dreamy infinity pools, swim-up bars with ocean views, and private plunge pools. Honestly, if you came here just to lay around with a cocktail in hand, no one would blame you.

Wildlife wonders

And then there's the wildlife. If you love nature, Cabo is a front-row seat to some of the most incredible marine encounters on the planet. From December to April, humpback and gray whales put on a show from the Pacific to the Sea of Cortez. Beyond whale watching, Cabo is also the sport fishing capital of the world, with deep-sea fishing that attracts anglers from all corners of the globe. And let's not forget the Sea of Cortez – dubbed "the world's aquarium" by Jacques Cousteau. This marine-rich wonderland is home to dolphins, sea lions, whale sharks and an incredible variety of tropical fish.

Exploring the deserts of Los Cabos on ATVs. Nicole Glass Photography/Shutterstock

Dreamy year-round weather

Another major Los Cabos win is the weather. If you've ever found yourself in Tulum’s humidity, desperately fanning yourself with a menu as sweat pools on the plastic chair underneath you, you'll appreciate the drier, more comfortable climate of Los Cabos. The desert air keeps things refreshingly pleasant, especially in the evenings when a cool breeze rolls in. No frizzy hair, no constantly feeling like you need another shower – just blissful sunshine and crisp, salty air.

Adventure capital

For adventure seekers, Los Cabos delivers in spades. The Sierra de la Laguna mountains are a paradise for hikers, offering trails that wind through lush, unexpected oases and reveal stunning panoramic views. Prefer something with a little more horsepower? ATV rides through the desert dunes will scratch that adrenaline itch. And if surfing is your thing, Cabo's got some of the best breaks in Mexico – or, at least, the beach towns nearby do, like Todos Santos. Unlike Cancún, where the waves are more suited to gentle splashing, Cabo's surf spots, like Cerritos and Zippers, offer real, rideable waves for both beginners and pros.

So why pick Cabo over Tulum? Simply put, it's the bolder choice. It's stunning. It's the kind of place that makes you feel alive, whether you're staring out at the vast Pacific, spotting a whale tail on the horizon or racing across the desert on an ATV. It's where luxury meets adventure, where nature puts on a daily show, and where the landscape is just as dramatic as the experiences it offers.