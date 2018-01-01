Welcome to Cobá
From a sustainable-tourism perspective, it’s great to stay the night in small communities like Cobá, but don't plan on staying up late.
Top experiences in Cobá
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Cobá activities
Tulum and Coba Ruins with Cenote Swim and Lunch from Cancun
Tulum Ruins Tour (7 hours)Following morning pickup from your hotel in Cancun or Playa del Carmen, travel two hours by air-conditioned minivan to the southern tip of the Riviera Maya, where the archaeological site of Tulum awaits. An ancient walled city perched high on a cliff overlooking the Caribbean Sea, Tulum was built by the Mayans and dates back to the pre-Columbian era. The city thrived during the 13th, 14th and 15th centuries, but fell following attack from the Spanish conquistadors. Today it’s among the best-preserved of all coastal Mayan sites.Take a 45-minute guided tour of the site to learn about ancient Mayan civilization and hear how the walled fortress of Tulum served as a gateway to the heart of the Mayan Empire. Follow your tour with an hour of free time to explore independently.Cool off from the sun at your next stop, a cenote — a cavernous sinkhole created by the erosion of limestone bedrock. Take a dip in the waters of this incredible subterranean world, and then head to a local restaurant for a buffet lunch of Yucatán Peninsula specialities such as pork, chicken or beef quesadillas with salad, served with beer, soda or water. Follow lunch with a late-afternoon drive to Coba.Coba Ruins Tour (4.5 hours)An hour from Tulum lies the ancient Mayan village of Coba, surrounded by lush vegetation and large lagoons. It was once a busy commercial center and traded extensively with other Mayan settlements in the Quintana Roo area, and today boasts many impressive archaeological wonders. During your 1-hour guided tour, climb the tallest Mayan pyramid in the Yucatan region, the Nohoch Mul Pyramid, and enjoy panoramic views over the rainforest canopy from 140 feet (42 meters) high. Admire the engraved-stone buildings in the Mayan Ball Court and learn of the beliefs and lifestyles of the ancient Mayan people. Explore on your own for another hour after your tour.After a long day of exploring ancient Mayan ruins, relax on the 2-hour drive back to your Cancun or Playa del Carmen hotel.
Coba Ruins VIP Early Access Archaeologist Tour, Cenote Swim
Begin your tour with early morning hotel pickup in Cancun for the 2-hour drive to Coba. Your early wake-up call will be worth it when you arrive as one of the first visitors of the day to explore the impressive ruins of this ancient Mayan city. Follow your certified archaeologist guide into the site and receive an in-depth tour of Coba’s history and architecture. Considered one of the largest pre-Columbian settlements of the Classic period, Coba boasts nearly 6,500 structures contained inside the archaeological zone, which covers approximately 43 square miles (70 square km). About 50,0000 people once lived in the city. Hear about the city’s construction around five lakes within the dense jungle, leading to its name, which in Mayan means ‘place of choppy water,’ or ‘water stirred by wind’ in Spanish. As you walk through the ruins, learn more about the network of roads that you see, as well as the stelae, or stone monuments, and the hieroglyphic texts. Climb to the top of the tallest Mayan pyramid in the Yucatan Peninsula, the Nohoch Mul Pyramid, which towers 140 feet (42 meters) above the rainforest floor and offers breathtaking views. It’s also noticeable that you can get to the pyramid either walking or on a bycicle. To fight the heat, refresh at the pristine waters of the sinkhole (cenote) Choo Há. This cenote is perfect for diving enthusiasts, you’ll be able to do snorkeling in its circular interior. Its 10 meters depth and its natural illumination makes it a spectacular water view.
Coba Ruins Early Access Tour from Playa del Carmen
Start your Viator Exclusive tour after early morning pickup from your Playa del Carmen hotel and take a scenic 90-minute drive to Coba. Join your guide, a certified archaeologist, for an in-depth tour of the ancient Mayan city, considered one of the largest pre-Columbian settlements of the Classic period. You’ll arrive at the site and take in this tranquility just in time to beat the crowds!As you walk through the ruins of Coba, which in the Mayan language means ‘place of choppy water,’ your specialist guide provides informative commentary. Learn about the archaeological studies of the site, spanning approximately 43 square miles (70 square km), and the Mayan civilization that occupied it. Hear about how the city developed around the surrounding five lakes, the water sources that supported about 50,000 inhabitants. Gain insight into the network of roads you come across during your tour, as well as large stone monuments called stelae, and hieroglyphic texts.Huff your way to the apex of Nohoch Mul Pyramid, the tallest Mayan pyramid in the Yucatan Peninsula, and from 140 feet (42 meters) above the rainforest floor, capture stunning panoramas of the rainforest jungle.With this Viator Exclusive, your early morning visit to Coba allows you to discover the site at an easy pace, without worrying about crowds, and then experience another beautiful site after seeing the Mayan city. Continue on to a cenote, an underground cavern with a pool of water, and enjoy an hour of downtime in the naturally illuminated cave. Wrap up your outing with a hearty buffet meal at a nearby restaurant featuring local cuisine, pastas, salads and desserts. Your tour ends with transport back to Playa del Carmen.
Coba Ruins Day Trip from Cancun or Riviera Maya
Coba is an ancient Mayan village in the state of Quintana Roo, located roughly 95 miles (170km) away from Cancun. With more than 50,000 inhabitants, Coba had economic control over the region, trading extensively with other Mayan communities in what today is Mexico, Belize and Honduras. The only access to this once commercial city was through rough stone and plaster roads, known in Mayan as sacbe. Surrounded by two large lagoons, Coba boasts archeological wonders and is home to the tallest Mayan pyramid in the Yucatan region: the Nohoch Mul Pyramid, which rises an impressive 140 feet (42 meters) above the rainforest floor. You can climb all the way to the top and enjoy panoramic views of the miles of jungle that surrounds the archeological site. You'll have approximately two hours of free time at the site where you can wander on your own or stick with the professional guide. Bicycles and pedicabs are available for rent (for an additional charge) to take a quick tour of the ruins on wheels! After visiting the site, you'll head to a local restaurant for an authentic Yucatan-style lunch (included in the tour price). After lunch, you'll stop at an authentic Mayan village and interact with its inhabitants. You'll have the opportunity to study the local flora and fauna and learn about Mexican traditions, culture and history directly from the village people. Bring your bathing suit along as you'll also stop at fresh-water sinkhole, where you can take a swim to freshen up!
Coba, Tulum, and Cenote Tour from Playa del Carmen
After an early morning pickup from your hotel in Playa del Carmen, drive to Tulum, a majestic ancient Maya ruin on a cliff overlooking the ocean. As your guide walks you through this 10th century city, gaze at archaeological wonders such as Temple of Frescoes, the Temple of the God of Wind, and El Castillo. Tulum's uniqueness lies in its combination of historic ruins set against the backdrop of the crystal-blue Caribbean. Next, travel inland 45-minutes to Coba, considered one of the most important cities in Mesoamerican history. During its peak between 500 and 900 A.D., Coba was home to about 50,000 inhabitants, and also the central terminus where the Maya system of roadways interconnected. These raised stone paths, called sacbeob connect the buildings of Coba and also connect it to other Maya cities. The longest one runs 62 miles (100 kilometers) and reaches the city of Yaxuna. Coba's main pyramid, Nohoch Mul, is the tallest in the Yucatan at 137 feet (42 meters tall). Walk or cycle to the pyramid, then climb to the top for panoramic views of the surrounding jungle. Break for lunch at a restaurant in front of the Coba Lagoon, where you'll enjoy regional dishes and try handmade corn tortillas.After lunch, move on to Cenote Cho-Ha. Enter the cenote through a spiral staircase, emerging into a cave full of countless stalactites and crystalline water. A cool, refreshing dip in the mineral-rich water is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up.The final stop before returning to Playa del Carmen is Playa Paraíso, Tulum's white sand beach, where the Mayan Riviera stretches 75 miles (120 kilometers) to the north and the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve protects the area's prolific aquatic life to the south.
Cancun Jungle Adventure Tour: Tulum, Snorkeling, and Ziplining
After morning pickup from your Cancun hotel, travel with your guide to one of Mexico’s most beautiful archaeological sites — Tulum, a walled Maya city perched on top of a bluff overlooking the glittering Caribbean Sea. Formerly a port for Cobá, Tulum thrived from the 13th to the 15th centuries and stands as one of the best preserved coastal Maya sites in the Yucatán. Follow your guide into the ruins and see highlights like the Temple of the Frescoes, learn about the ancient city’s history and then take a leisurely stroll on the nearby beach.Next, visit Rancho San Felipe, a Maya community of 30 residents, including a shaman, who takes you through a brief traditional purification ceremony. Then, enjoy a short hike into the jungle to reach the Yucatán area’s second and third longest cave systems, Sac Actun (White Cave) and Nohoch Nah Chich (Giant Bird Cage). Inside the caves, learn about the discovery and ongoing exploration of the underground river network that connects these two systems. Your guide leads you to the cenotes (sinkholes) where you can snorkel in transparent waters, surrounded by dramatic rock formations like stalactites and stalagmites.Afterward, traverse the jungle aboard a 4x4 Mercedes-Benz Unimog, and continue your adventure with a 40-foot (12-meter) rappel down to Yaxmuul, another natural underground pond. Tear through the rain-forest canopy on three ziplines, the last one ending with a splash into a pool of water. Then dig into a buffet lunch of homemade classic Maya fare. Your full-day tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel in the evening.