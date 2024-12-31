Lonely Planet has been traveling the world for 50 years and counting.

And in an era of chatbots and AI-generated images, we continue to rely on real people and experts who taste, smell and see the world – then report the best of it back to us. To create our books and website, we work with writers and photographers from Vietnam to Vanuatu to Victoria, BC, to Victoria Falls – and beyond.

We also work with numerous of on-the-ground photographers – either local professionals who are excited to share a glimpse of their home, or photographers on vacation or on assignment.

Our ultimate goal is to inform and inspire. For you never know when the light is going to hit something just right, in such a way that it will make anyone seeing shot say, “I’ve got to see that in person.” Here are some of the favorite photographs shot for us this year, picked by photo director Pia Peterson Haggarty and other members of our staff.

Connemara ponies in Ireland. Robert Ormerod for Lonely Planet

Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland

Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

Robert Ormerod’s photographs of the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland made me book a ticket – quite literally. After seeing his work, we took our first vacation as a family of three to Ireland and Northern Ireland later in the year. I didn’t make it to see the incredible Connemara ponies or the sheepherding demonstration that he was able to photograph for us, but I did see plenty of sheep – and had to jump out of the car multiple times for the views.

Mirandaola Ironworks. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

Mirandaola Ironworks, Basque Country, Spain

Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

At Lonely Planet, we see a lot of travel photography – which means a lot of beaches, a lot of greenery and a lot of viewpoints. Not that there’s anything wrong that with that...but you do tend to see the same or similar photos over and over again. This photograph by Blake Horn of the Mirandaola Ironworks in Spain’s Basque Country was fascinating because it’s something that you don’t see every day, scrolling. It’s a visit that you have to seek out. Mirandaola is one of the oldest foundries in the Basque Country, and the workers still wear outfits from the 16th century. They gave our video team a look at how metal was made into swords using techniques from over 500 years ago.

Paris, France earlier this summer. Kate Devine for Lonely Planet

The Olympic Games, Paris, France

Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

Before I was glued to my television all summer (Simone! Sha’Carri! pommel-horse guy!), Kate Devie photographed Paris for us, and we got a glimpse of the setup for the Paris Olympics. I am admittedly always a sucker for the Olympics – but these Paris Games felt especially magical and beautiful as the venues intertwined with the most famous landmarks. These photos were such a special preview of the festivities to come.

Picos de Europa National Park, Spain. Coke Bartrina for Lonely Planet

Picos de Europa National Park, Spain

Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

Coke Bartrina went on an incredible road trip across Northern Spain and photographed it for Lonely Planet this past spring. He shot so many incredibly beautiful locations, from the Basque Country to Santiago de Compostela on the west coast – and just about everything in between. For some reason, this quiet moment (with a sandwich) while in Picos de Europa National Park is one I keep coming back to when I think about planning my own Spain trip. I can taste the salt in this photo – and I love it.

Cascatas de Fecha de Barjas, Portugal. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet

Cascatas de Fecha de Barjas, Portugal

Chamidae Ford, Associate Writer

I tend to feel a pull toward destinations where I can swim. I find nothing better than jumping into a new body of water – and this image by Kerry Murray is forever stuck in my mind. Instantly, I had to know where it was (Gerês, Portugal) and how on earth I could experience it for myself as soon as possible (road trip). I love how this single image says so much. You see people laughing and lounging on the rocks. You know that the water is cool and the sun is hot. It is obvious that this swimming hole is an escape from the city and will take effort to find for yourself. To me, this image looks like the perfect summer afternoon – and one I would like to recreate.

Osaka, Japan. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

Osaka, Japan

Ann Douglas Lott, Editor

I got to watch newly commissioned images for our annual Best in Travel campaign flood into Lonely Planet’s collection. When Rintaro Kanemoto’s vibrant photos of Osaka first arrived, I felt like I’d jumped into a vintage postcard. I love everything about this photo: the symmetry, the contrast between light and dark, cool and warm. I think Wes Anderson would like it, too.

Edmonton, Canada. Amber Bracken for Lonely Planet

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sasha Brady, Editor

I chose this photo because it stopped me in my tracks (pun intended!): a streetcar, apparently away from the city, being directed by a conductor in a wonderfully traditional uniform. I was convinced it had been mislabeled. Surely this wasn’t Edmonton? In 2024? But it was – and it made me curious about the city and its quirks, and what else it might be keeping to itself that I must check out. I adore any image that makes me approach a destination with a fresh perspective.

Puducherry, India. Gabriela Bhaskar for Lonely Planet

Puducherry, India

Akanksha Singh, Destination Editor for Central Asia and the Indian Subcontinent

Gabriela Bhaskar photographed the coastal town of Puducherry (Pondicherry) for Best in Travel, and captured its essence remarkably well. This photo is an unabashedly colorful slice of life. Though mildly chaotic for lovers of beige and gray, this scene opens up without feeling intrusive: you can feel the buzz, hear the conversations (or arguments!) and smell the flowers. Plus, it’s so layered - you see much more upon closer inspection.

A photograph doesn’t need to reveal a person’s face to show their connection to a scene. Masayuki Nakaya for Lonely Planet

Shikoku, Japan

Ethan Radtke, Senior Vice President

This photograph was taken this fall in Japan, at Ruafu Indigo Workshop in Tokushima in Shikoku. The women who work here teach and produce traditional shibori, an indigo tie-dye technique that has been around for centuries. The blue-stained hands in this picture really drew me in. There’s a dedication to an art form and connection that comes through that I like a lot.