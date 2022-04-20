Founded in 1918 as one of Spain's first two national parks, the 646-square-kilometre Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa encompasses some of Europe's…
Picos de Europa
The jagged, deeply fissured Picos de Europa straddle southeast Asturias, southwest Cantabria and northern Castilla y León, offering some of Spain's finest walking country – and some of Europe's most spectacular mountain scenery.
The Picos comprise three majestic massifs: the eastern Macizo Ándara, with a summit of 2444m; the western Macizo El Cornión, rising to 2596m; and the particularly rocky Macizo Central (or Macizo de los Urrieles), reaching 2648m. The 671-sq-km Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa covers all three massifs. At the park's higher elevations, open meadows filled with grazing cattle are backed by a wild landscape of sparkling lakes and imposing limestone peaks; down below, sheer rock faces plunge into a series of stunning river gorges.
Virtually deserted in winter, the area bursts with visitors in August. July is not far behind. June and September are quieter and just as likely to be sunny as August.
Explore Picos de Europa
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Picos de Europa.
See
Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa
Founded in 1918 as one of Spain's first two national parks, the 646-square-kilometre Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa encompasses some of Europe's…
See
Teleférico de Fuente Dé
In less than four minutes, this spine-tingling cable car whisks visitors up from the valley floor to the top of the 600m-high sheer southern wall of the…
See
Monasterio de Santo Toribio de Liébana
Christian refugees, fleeing to Liébana from Muslim-occupied Spain in the 8th century, brought with them the Lígnum Crucis, purportedly the single biggest…
See
Santa Cueva
This cave, now with a chapel installed, is where the Virgin supposedly appeared to Pelayo's warriors before their 722 CE victory over the Muslims…
See
Iglesia de Santa María de Lebeña
The fascinating Lebeña church, 9km northeast of Potes, dates back to the 9th or 10th century. The horseshoe arches are a telltale sign of its Mozarabic…
See
Mogrovejo
One of Cantabria's most picturesque villages, tiny Mogrovejo (population 40) hugs a hillside 10km west of Potes. It's well worth a wander, especially in…
See
Basílica de Covadonga
Covadonga's original wooden church burnt down in 1777 and landslides destroyed much of the settlement in the 19th century. The main church, the Basílica…
See
Casa de las Doñas
While not a must-see, this painstakingly restored 19th-century country home offers an intriguing insight into traditional Picos-area life and architecture…
See
Capilla de Santa Cruz
This tiny chapel was built in the mid-20th century to replace its 8th-century predecessor (erected by Pelayo's son Favila), which was destroyed during the…
