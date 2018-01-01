Welcome to Santiago de Compostela
Today some 300,000 Camino pilgrims and many thousands of others venture here each year, giving Santiago a greater international dimension than ever. Yet this is also the capital of the Spanish autonomous region of Galicia, with a strong local character – a place where the skirl of bagpipes wafts across plazas and the countless restaurants and bars specialise in fine Galician seafood and local wines.
It's hard not to be both wowed and charmed by this city. Even the precipitation has its upside: Santiago is, many feel, at its most beautiful when the stone streets are glistening in the rain.
Santiago de Compostela, Valença do Minho Lunch Tour from Porto
Travel from Porto, Portugal, over the border to northwestern Spain to walk in the footsteps of pilgrims and discover the Gothic and Baroque glory of the world-renowned cathedral in the city of Santiago de Compostela. One of the world's most important pilgrimage routes since the early Middle Ages, St James Way leads to the cathedral, where the remains of the apostle St James lie interred.Your guided visit reveals why this is one of the world's most famous cathedrals, filled with Romanesque sculptures, multi-tiered bell towers, porticoes, cloisters and portals. See and experience the highlights of the cathedral's breathtaking interior, including the lofty barrel-vaulted nave, the air thick with heady incense, the golden altar and the crypt housing St James’ remains.Have free time to have a traditional lunch of octopus or seafood in Santiago (own expense) and explore Santiago's UNESCO World-Heritage-listed old town.After your visit to Santiago de Compostela, get back in your air-conditioned coach and travel to Valença do Minho, an historical village in the north of Portugal, located on the border between Portugal and Spain. Also known by its "Caminhos de Santiago" Valença do Minho is dominated with a fortress of two towers and a double great wall projected in the Vouban Style. An Engineer and an military architect from the XVII e XVIII centuries. Take time to explore this great city with its historical essence before returning to Porto, where your day trip concludes.
Santiago de Compostela and Valenca do Minho Tour from Porto
Start your tour around 8am, where you will cross the border to Spain to explore the pilgrim city of Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia.Santiago is the capital of the autonomous region. The city was born by the discover of the tomb of the Apostle Santiago, people believe that in the city remains the tomb of Santiago and after that, it began a pilgrimage that led to the world-famous “Caminho de Santiago” (St. James Way). In this magnificent visit to Santiago de Compostela, you will have time to visit the gorgeous 11th century cathedral, dedicated to the Apostle. Originally built in a Romanesque style, today, the Cathedral is a set of harmonious influences.Have the opportunity to attend mass if you wish, enjoy free time for lunch and make sure you take a walk around the local shops and handicrafts. After visiting Santiago, the tour starts the way back to Porto, stopping at Valença do Minho. Valença do Minho is a lovely city with a unique fortress in Vauban style. There will time of a nice walk and to see the local buzz of the small northern portuguese cities! The full day tour ends with the hotel drop off around 6:30pm
Finisterre Day Trip from Santiago de Compostela
Take a trip along the Costa da Morte (Coast of Death) on a full-day journey from Santiago de Compostela. This excursion is a combination of breathtaking landscapes, local gastronomy, authentic village life, and historical immersion.The first stop is in Pontemaceira, nice village to see the Roman bridge on the river, then we continue to Muros, an old fishing town and harbor. Its old town has been restored and the historical center has been conserved, making it a beautiful and authentic look into the past.Continue to Ézaro, located in the extreme south. The waterfall there is particularly unique, as it is among only 7 waterfalls in Europe that flow into the ocean or sea.Afterward, make your way to Cape Finisterre, a rock-bound peninsula at the end of the ancient world. Head to the local lighthouse located on the mountain of Monte Facho, and enjoy the views out over the water. You will also learn more about how shipwrecks on the rocks gave this stretch of coastline its name.Stop for lunch in Finisterre, and then make your way to Muxía. This village, known as ground zero of the Prestige oil spill disaster in 2002, is known for its rocks and water.After lunch, the journey reaches its last stop: Muxía. This village, known as ground zero of the Prestige disaster, summarizes and combines the elements that make this area: stone and water. The granite is present, whether the rocks on which sits the venerable sanctuary of the Virgen de la Barca, or by the famous "pedra of abalar" or ”pedra dos cadrís ", remains of the ancient Galician idolatrous worship. Return to Compostela.
Private Tour: Santiago de Compostela and Viana do Castelo from Porto
Enjoy a full day tour with a private driver and a private guide that will make everything to give you a great experience! We pick you up and drop off at your accommodation for your best comfort. You will star by visiting Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia and one of the most important pilgrimage destinations of the world. Here you will visit the historic center, classified as a World Heritage Site and the famous Cathedral of Santiago. After that, you have the precious time(1h/1:30h) for lunch and walk the streets of Santiago. After Santiago, you will travel to Viana do Castelo, where you'll see Santa Luzia Sanctuary and the historically rich city center.
Dinner Tapas Tour of Santiago
Get a real insight into Santiago's culture and tapas bars with your friendly, expert guide. Spend three hours learning all about the history and recipes behind the famous Galician tapas while savouring quite a few of them along the way. Discover how to order like the locals and what to eat if you want a really authentic Galician experience!You will meet your guide at 7pm in the city centre. Head to the first tapas bar close to the grandiose Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela and try some distant relatives of Mexican peppers! Stop at a busy local pastry shop for the perfect Galician empanada while you discover the centuries of history behind this Galician foodie icon! Pick up your traditional nutty dessert at the third stop where the owner's grandfather made Santiago cake history! Enjoy traditional Galician octopus cooked to perfection, the region's famous mussels and learn the history of tapas at your fourth rustic tapas bar! At your last stop you'll dig deeper into the region's little known but fantastic wines paired with local cured meats and cheese and devour your delicious Santiago dessert!
5-Day Package Tours from Porto
DAY 1 - Porto. The city of Porto is known worldwide for its wine, its bridges and ancient and contemporary architecture, its historical center, listed as World Heritage by UNESCO.We will visit: Café Majestic, Bolhão market, Clerigos Tower and Church, Lello bookshop, Aliados avenue, Cathedral, S. Bento station, , Ribeira, Boavista avenue, Serralves museum, House of Music, Foz do douro, Cristal palace, and the cellers of Port Wine. We offer you a coffee and a tipical pastry "nata". You will enjoy the 6 bridges cruise. DAY 2 - Braga/Guimarães. This tour will begin by visiting the oldest city in Portugal. Braga is a city rich in culture and tradition, where the squares and the emblematic churches abound. After Braga follow the medieval city of Guimarães, which is regarded as "The Cradle of Portugal". Here we will walk through the streets of Old Town, a World Heritage site. We will see in this tour: Cathedral Braga Cathedral, Sanctuary Bom Jesus, Sanctuary of Sameiro, Palace of the Dukes, Castle of Guimarães, Chapel St. Michael, historic centerDAY 3 - Douro Vinhateiro - A nice, relaxing trip where you can admire the beauty of the Douro endless landscapes and the true treasure that there is produced: the best wines of Portugal. On this tour we will visit a reputable fifth producer of port, where you will have the opportunity to taste their delicious wines. We will visit: Monastery S. Gonçalo in Amarante, local wine farm with wine tasting in Régua, Shrine Our Lady of Remedies in Lamego, and Sparkling Cellars in lamego too (tour and tasting of sparkling wine) ** except Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. **DAY 4 - In this tour towards Santiago, we will begin to visit Viana do Castelo and its historic center. After Viana do Castelo follow to Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia and one of the destinations of Christian pilgrimage more important in the world. Here we will visit the historic center, declared a World Heritage Site and the famous Cathedral of Santiago, which marks the end of the pilgrimage of the "Way of St. James."DAY 5 - Aveiro and Costa Nova - In this fascinating tour we will visit the city of Aveiro, which is considered the "Venice of Portugal" as well as the attractive region of Costa Nova, located on the seafront of the city of Ílhavo. An extraordinary tour where you can admire the canals running through the city of Aveiro, the numerous footbridges, buildings of Art Nouveau by the sea and the colorful boats Moliceiros, single symbol of the region. We will visit: Aveiro historical center, Fish Market, salt ponds (panoramic view), Costa Nova houses (panoramic view) and you will enjoy a Cruise in the traditional moliceiro boat.