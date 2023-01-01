Cidade da Cultura de Galicia

Work on this grand prestige project on Monte Gaiás, 1.5km southeast of the Old Town, was stopped in 2013 after a decade of delays and budget blowouts. However four of the six main buildings are completed and open, though their interest for casual visitors is limited unless you coincide with a worthwhile exhibition or cultural event. For the curious, the City of Culture does merit a visit for its dramatic 21st-century architecture (by American Peter Eisenman).

Free guided tours of the complex are given in Spanish at 11am on Saturdays, and daily except Monday during Semana Santa, July and August. Tours in English are available at noon the same days. You can get there on bus 9 northbound on Rúa da Virxe da Cerca, hourly from 7.35am to 10.35pm Monday to Friday, and 8.35am to 1.35pm Saturday.