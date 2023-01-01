Museo do Pobo Galego

This museum in a former convent is a fascinating window into traditional Galician ways of life, which still persist in some rural areas. Displays range over music, agriculture, architecture, fishing and more, with fishing boats, bagpipes, costumes and antique printing presses. The upper floors are accessed by an extraordinary triple spiral staircase designed by Domingo de Andrade around 1700. Behind the museum, the Parque de San Domingos de Bonaval is a lovely, tranquil retreat.

Included in the museum is the handsome 13th-century convent church, where one chapel contains the Panteón de Galegos Ilustres (Pantheon of Illustrious Galicians), with the grave of Galicia's beloved 'national poet', Rosalía de Castro (1837–85).