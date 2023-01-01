Museo das Peregrinacións e de Santiago

The brightly displayed Museum of Pilgrimages and Santiago gives fascinating insights into the phenomenon of Santiago (man, city and pilgrimage) down the centuries, with explanatory material in English as well as Spanish and Galician. Particularly absorbing sections are devoted to the changing image of Santiago the man down the centuries – from apostle and martyr to pilgrim to conquering knight – and to the sequence of buildings on the cathedral site, from Roman mausoleum to cathedral via three smaller medieval churches, with good models and illustrations.

There are also great close-up views of some of the cathedral's towers from the 3rd-floor windows.