Casa do Cabido

Along the lower side of the Praza das Praterías, the baroque Casa do Cabildo is no more than a 3m-deep facade erected in the 1750s at the behest of the cathedral authorities to embellish the plaza (and provide distinctly cramped living space for the two families that inhabited it). Today its upper two floors house varied temporary exhibitions.
