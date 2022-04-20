Santiago de Compostela

Visitors sitting on steps outside Santiago de Compostela Cathedral.

Matt Munro

Overview

The final stop on the epic Camino de Santiago pilgrimage trail, Santiago is a unique city imbued with the aura of a millennium's worth of journeys. Long-gone centuries live on in its arcaded streets and magnificent stone architecture, of which the famous cathedral is the jewel in the crown.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Cathedral, Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

    Catedral de Santiago de Compostela

    Santiago de Compostela

    The grand heart of Santiago, the cathedral soars above the city in a splendid jumble of spires and sculpture. Built piecemeal over several centuries, its…

  • Praza do Obradoiro, Santiago De Compostela; Shutterstock ID 531550018; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe 2017

    Praza do Obradoiro

    Santiago de Compostela

    The grand square in front of the cathedral's western facade earned its name (Workshop Sq) from the stonemasons' workshops set up here while the cathedral…

  • Museo da Catedral

    Museo da Catedral

    Santiago de Compostela

    The Cathedral Museum spreads over four floors and incorporates the cathedral's large 16th-century cloister. You'll see a sizeable section of Maestro Mateo…

  • Hostal dos Reis Católicos

    Hostal dos Reis Católicos

    Santiago de Compostela

    Stretching across the northern end of Praza do Obradoiro, the Hostal dos Reis Católicos was built in the early 16th century by order of the Catholic…

  • Museo das Peregrinacións e de Santiago

    Museo das Peregrinacións e de Santiago

    Santiago de Compostela

    The brightly displayed Museum of Pilgrimages and Santiago gives fascinating insights into the phenomenon of Santiago (man, city and pilgrimage) down the…

  • Cidade da Cultura de Galicia

    Cidade da Cultura de Galicia

    Santiago de Compostela

    Work on this grand prestige project on Monte Gaiás, 1.5km southeast of the Old Town, was stopped in 2013 after a decade of delays and budget blowouts…

  • Praza da Quintana

    Praza da Quintana

    Santiago de Compostela

    Broad Praza da Quintana opens up outside the cathedral's eastern end. The cathedral's Puerta Santa here is opened only in holy years: it's flanked by 24…

  • Museo do Pobo Galego

    Museo do Pobo Galego

    Santiago de Compostela

    This museum in a former convent is a fascinating window into traditional Galician ways of life, which still persist in some rural areas. Displays range…

Hiking

Which Camino de Santiago route is right for you?

Mar 25, 2024 • 6 min read

Hiking

Which Camino de Santiago route is right for you?

Mar 25, 2024 • 6 min read

