The Fundación Catedral office here gives out free tickets for unguided visits to the cathedral's Pórtico de la Gloria between 7pm and 8pm Monday to Saturday. Fifty general-public tickets are available each day, on a first-come-first-served basis, for 15-minute visits to the Pórtico between 7pm and 8pm the following day (tickets given out on Saturday are for Monday). Take your ID document.