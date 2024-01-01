Puerta Santa

Santiago de Compostela

The cathedral's Puerta Santa, giving access to the cathedral from Praza da Quintana, is opened only in holy years (2021, 2027). Constructed between 1611 and 1616, it's flanked on the outside by 24 Romanesque sculptures of biblical figures transferred here from the cathedral's original stone choir, created by Maestro Mateo and his team in the late 12th century.

