Pazo de Rubianes

This 18th-century country mansion, 13km northeast of Cambados, is surrounded by wonderful gardens containing 800 flower species, a large albariño vineyard and an amazing 4000 camellia trees. The camellias' gorgeous pink, red and white blooms appear from December to May; late February and early March is the perfect viewing period.

For self-guided visits you can normally just ring the bell at the gate; for guided visits it's essential to call ahead. At the end of your visit there's the chance to taste some of the quality wines produced here, in a 15th-century bodega building.