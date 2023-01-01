The Edificio Sarmiento, pride of the Museo de Pontevedra, occupies a renovated 18th-century college. Its absorbing collection ranges over Galician Sargadelos ceramics, modern art (including one work each by Picasso, Miró and Dalí), two Romanesque sculptures of Biblical prophets that once formed part of Santiago de Compostela's Pórtico de la Gloria, and prehistoric Galician gold jewellery, petroglyphs and carvings. Entry is through the adjoining Sexto Edificio.