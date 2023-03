Praza da Ferrería has the best selection of cafes in town and is overlooked by the Igrexa de San Francisco, said to have been founded in the 13th century by St Francis of Assisi. Just off the plaza, you can't miss the curved facade of the Santuario da Virxe Peregrina, an 18th-century Portuguese-flavoured caprice with a ground plan in the shape of a scallop shell, symbol of the Camino de Santiago (whose Camino Portugués route passes through Pontevedra).