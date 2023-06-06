Pontevedra

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Street in the old town of Pontevedra, Galicia, Spain

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Pontevedra is an inviting, small riverside city that combines history, culture and style into a lively base for exploring the Rías Baixas. The interlocking lanes and plazas of the compact Old Town are abuzz with shops, markets, cafes and tapas bars.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Edificio Sarmiento

    Edificio Sarmiento

    Pontevedra

    The Edificio Sarmiento, pride of the Museo de Pontevedra, occupies a renovated 18th-century college. Its absorbing collection ranges over Galician…

  • Museo de Pontevedra

    Museo de Pontevedra

    Pontevedra

    Three of the six buildings of Pontevedra's eclectic museum are closed long-term for restoration, but the others are well worth your time. The Edificio…

  • Praza da Ferrería

    Praza da Ferrería

    Pontevedra

    Praza da Ferrería has the best selection of cafes in town and is overlooked by the Igrexa de San Francisco, said to have been founded in the 13th century…

  • Santuario da Virxe Peregrina

    Santuario da Virxe Peregrina

    Pontevedra

    Just off Praza da Ferrería, you can't miss the distinctive curved facade of the Santuario da Virxe Peregrina, an 18th-century caprice with a distinctly…

  • Igrexa de San Francisco

    Igrexa de San Francisco

    Pontevedra

    Set back above the broad Praza da Ferrería, the Igrexa de San Francisco was, according to local lore, founded in the 13th century by St Francis of Assisi…

  • Sexto Edificio

    Sexto Edificio

    Pontevedra

    The Sexto Edificio, the newest section of the Museo de Pontevedra, has three floors of Galician and Spanish art from the 14th to 20th centuries. It's…

  • Ruínas de San Domingos

    Ruínas de San Domingos

    Pontevedra

    Part of the Museo de Pontevedra, the Ruínas de San Domingos consist of the five-apse east end of the 14th-century church of a Dominican convent, housing…

  • Basílica de Santa María a Maior

    Basílica de Santa María a Maior

    Pontevedra

    Pontevedra's most impressive church is a beautiful, mainly late-Gothic affair, built by Pontevedra’s sailors’ guild in the 16th century. Busts of Columbus…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Pontevedra with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Pontevedra