Castelo de Soutomaior

The Soutomaior castle-palace, amid enormous and beautiful gardens, is well worth a 21km drive northeast from Vigo. Displays inside the castle, which dates back to the 12th century, detail its fascinating history in Spanish, Galician and English. Outside, you can happily stroll for at least an hour among huge sequoias and cedars, a large albariño vineyard, woodlands of oak and chestnut and over 200 camellias, which bloom brilliantly between November and April.