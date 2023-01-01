From the hamlet of Donón, 4km west of Hío, the windswept, rocky cape Cabo de Home stretches 2.5km south. It's strung with walking trails and a few driveable tracks, and has three lighthouses, a couple of beaches and great views of the Illas Cíes. The wonderfully panoramic Iron Age castro Berobriga sits atop Monte Facho nearby: reaching it involves an uphill walk of about 20 minutes, partly along a castro-era stone-paved track.

Sandy, woodland-backed Praia da Barra stretches 1.3km from the east side of Cabo de Home and is widely agreed to be Galicia's most beautiful clothing-optional beach (you can walk to it from the cape or drive by a 1.6km side road off the Hío–Donón road).